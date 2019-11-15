A day shelter for the homeless that has stood on Great Mills Road for about seven years may have to relocate, according to the organization’s director.
The Mission, a privately funded Christian outreach for people who are homeless founded in late 2012 by Richard Myers, his twin brother, Robert Myers, and Mark Aldridge, has run its day room at its location off Great Mills Road since the group was founded.
The day room offers a food pantry, hot showers, a clothing outreach, haircuts, computers, transportation and Sunday breakfasts to those in need, along with job training services, according to Richard Myers, who said the organization aims to “break the cycles of homelessness.
“Our whole goal is just to minister and help the folks who are living in the woods,” he said.
But the group may have to move its day room from its current location, Myers said, noting that the group’s lease agreement is set to expire in March, and that the property was listed for sale over the summer.
“At first we were hoping that we could maybe buy the property, or that someone in the community could step up and help us buy the property,” Myers said. But now, the organization has been seeking a new location.
Myers said the group has “gone to a couple of places” in the Lexington Park area to find a new location, but the owners “did not think we would be a very good fit.”
For now, the organization is hoping “for someone in the community to step up,” Myers said, “so that The Mission doesn’t have to move.”
“They’re renting from me and I am not extending their lease,” Justin Schillinger, the owner of the property, said. “That’s about it.”
