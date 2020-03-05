The St. Mary’s County commissioners approved the proposed salary schedule for sheriff’s office employees and agreed to move forward with the process of increasing the rescue tax rate requested by the Seventh District Volunteer Rescue Squad, at their fourth budget work session on Tuesday.
Jeannett Cudmore, chief financial officer for the county, told commissioners at the meeting they were going to “follow up with a few things from the past.”
Catherine Pratson, director of the county’s department of human resources, was present to address the request for pay parity with Maryland State Police for St. Mary’s sheriff’s deputies.
“We are reintroducing the request to increase the salary scale for sworn-in law officers that was originally presented to commissioners on Dec.,” she said.
After the commissioners approved an 11% annual increase for St. Mary’s correctional officers last November to achieve pay parity with Charles County correctional officers, effective Jan. 1, St. Mary’s Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) submitted a request for an 18% salary increase for St. Mary’s deputies, to be effective March 6. The adjustment was voted down at the time by commissioners in a split vote last December, but commissioners claimed they would readdress the issue later on after they had time to review the impact the move would have on the county’s budget.
“A March 6 salary implementation is a 7% increase to the salary budget of the sheriff’s office for fiscal 2020. A full-year salary schedule implementation is an additional 12.5% increase,” Pratson told commissioners. “The proposal suggests that the three-year market adjustment commissioners discussed in the last budget session is eliminated, resulting in an average increase to the sworn-in law enforcement budget of $3.4 million.”
The current budget for sworn officer salaries, which also includes overtime, payroll taxes and retirement, sits at $18.4 million. A mid-year increase of 7% would total around $1.2 million more, while the full-year increase with the additional 12.5% would cost around $2.4 million.
Pratson pointed out the sheriff’s current budget is available to pay for the current year’s expenses. Commissioner John O’Connor (R) asked about a retroactive Jan. 1 effective date for the salary adjustments to align with that of correctional officers.
While the current motion is for March 6, Pratson said she is aware the sheriff’s office has salary savings for a Jan. 1 implementation, “if that’s something the commissioners would consider.”
“If we look at January instead of March, does it put the sheriff’s office in any situation in which they cannot cover expenses that they have now or in the future with any items that they may made need to purchase?” O’Connor asked, with a representative from the sheriff’s office, who was sitting in the audience, responding it would not.
“So there is no risk involved in aligning it with corrections based on doing it January 1 and there’s no expense increase to our [current] budget?” O’Connor inquired.
“This present motion is based on March 6 … we want to stay on track with that,” Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said before Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) made a motion to approve the proposed law enforcement salary schedule, effective this Friday, with costs absorbed by the sheriff’s office for fiscal 2020. Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) motioned second before a roll call vote was taken, where all five commissioners voted yes.
A deputy sheriff would start at a salary of $48,000 yesterday, but with the approved increase, as of today they would start at $51,000. O’Connor’s wife, Cpl. Elizabeth O’Connor, works for the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office requested an additional $9 million for next fiscal year, including the salary increases. The county administrator recommended around $3.8 million, according to budget documents.
The commissioners are still working their way through the fiscal 2021 budget, but in comparison, the St. Mary’s board of education’s current request is for $6.7 million more in recurring funds, but the county administrator recommended an increase of only $2.4 million, even though the school board’s revenue from the county is more than twice what the sheriff’s office receives.
Rescue tax increase request to move forward
Regarding a request from the Seventh District Volunteer Rescue Squad to increase the rescue tax rate in the Fourth and Seventh election districts from $0.011 to $0.30, the maximum rate allowed, Cudmore said a public hearing was held Feb. 18 and two residents spoke in support. The department also received one letter during the public comment period, which also described a positive position on the increase.
“Can we have approval to bring this to your public hearing on April 21?” she asked, with all five commissioners agreeing to move forward. That hearing will cover other aspects of the county budget as well.
