Around 80 St. Mary’s sheriff’s office employees flooded the Chesapeake Building on Tuesday to hear the county commissioners’ decision on a sheriff’s office corrections salary adjustment.
Commissioners approved the amendment, effective Jan. 1, 2020, that will more closely align St. Mary’s County correctional officers’ salaries with the Charles County correctional officer salary pay scale, with the mid-year salary and benefit cost increase of $471,419 absorbed in the sheriff’s office fiscal year 2020 budget.
The increase will add almost $1 million a year to the current $8.4 million spent on correctional officers’ salaries.
On Sept. 9, the Fraternal Order of the Police Lodge #7 submitted a request for an immediate adjustment to the sworn law enforcement office salary scale.
The request addressed the long-term goal of the police union is to align officer salaries with that of the Maryland State Police and with neighboring sheriff’s offices.
On Sept. 23, the county commissioners received a request from St. Mary’s Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) to align correctional officers’ salaries with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office correctional officer pay scale by Jan. 1, 2020, and to utilize currently budgeted sheriff’s office funds.
In the same letter, Cameron said it was imperative to eliminate the pay disparity for sworn deputies to achieve pay parity with the Maryland State Police, as Charles and Calvert counties have done.
Proposed salary adjustments for deputies, which were not directly addressed Tuesday, would add about $3.5 million to the annual budgeted amount of $19 million for deputy salaries. Cameron in his letter suggested this be considered in the fiscal 2021 budget.
Maj. Michael Merican, the assistant St. Mary’s sheriff, told the commissioners at the meeting that the department was having issues with retention.
“We can hire people but we can’t keep them. … We wouldn’t be coming here asking for wants, these are needs. Folks won’t stay if they don’t have a decent environment to work in,” he said.
Commissioner Michael Hewitt (R) said that he is committed to raising salaries so the current 15 correctional officer vacancies at the sheriff’s office can be filled.
“That being said we have to keep in mind what it will cost … and how we will pay for it moving forward. … We finally got that District 4 substation in Lexington Park. It does show our commitment to having these men and women do their jobs safely,” Hewitt said.
“It costs money to do this stuff, it’s not an easy balance between the sheriff’s office, education and infrastructure,” Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said.
