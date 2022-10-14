St. Mary's County Sheriff Tim Cameron is moving out West to become the leader of the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
An Oct. 13 post by the sheriff's office, which was actually a release from Wyoming Highway Patrol, relayed the news.
Sheriff's office spokesman Jason Babcock told the Southern Maryland News on Friday that Dec. 3 will be Cameron's last day as he completes his fourth term as sheriff.
Cameron could not be reached for comment, but Sgt. Jeremy Beck of the Wyoming Highway Patrol said Cameron will lead a force of 379 authorized personnel, including 208 sworn officers. Others include dispatchers and civilians and those who work at commercial ports of entry.
Cameron's office will be based in Cheyenne, the state capital, Beck said.
"Cameron's commitment to training and education are attributes that will help him succeed in his service to Wyoming," according to Luke Reiner, director of the Wyoming Department of Transportation. "He has the demonstrated skillset, experience, and character to lead the best highway patrol organization in the nation."
"I am honored to have been selected as the colonel of the Wyoming Highway Patrol and am eager to assume the administrator's duties," Cameron said in the release. "My appreciation to Gov. [Mark] Gordon, Director Reiner and all those involved in the selection process for the opportunity to live and work in Wyoming and be part of such an exemplary, storied agency."
The selection of Cameron was an extensive process over the last seven months that involved key stakeholders, including the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police, Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, Transportation Commission, Wyoming Department of Transportation senior leadership, Wyoming Highway Patrol Association and insight from prior and current Wyoming troopers.
Beck told the Southern Maryland News that eight candidates applied and six were interviewed.
Cameron will be replaced as sheriff by Steve Hall, who won a three-way Republican primary earlier this year.
