The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit recently conducted a series of alcohol compliance checks at 18 businesses in northern and central St. Mary’s County. Seventeen of the establishments were found to be compliant, while only one business failed to ask an underage person for identification.

The covert compliance checks were conducted on March 30 utilizing an underage individual, according to a release from the sheriff's office. The 19-year-old was wearing plain clothes and was directed to enter each business to order or retrieve an alcoholic beverage for purchase.