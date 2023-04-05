The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office is seeking information to help aid its investigation into a homicide that happened in Great Mills Tuesday night.
Sheriff’s office deputies responded at about 10:37 p.m. on April 4 to the parking lot of the Great Mills Sheetz at the 20700 block of Old Great Mills Road for a report of shots fired, according to a release from the agency.
A short time later, deputies also responded to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown for a report of a victim who arrived with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, identified as Marcus Anthony Day, 26 of Leonardtown, was pronounced deceased.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division is continuing the investigation.
Citizens with tips may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.
Anyone with cellphone video or images who was present at the scene can upload the content anonymously at the Sheriff’s Office’s Citizen Upload Video Evidence Portal at www.firstsheriff.com/uploadevidence.