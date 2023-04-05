The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office is seeking information to help aid its investigation into a homicide that happened in Great Mills Tuesday night.

Sheriff’s office deputies responded at about 10:37 p.m. on April 4 to the parking lot of the Great Mills Sheetz at the 20700 block of Old Great Mills Road for a report of shots fired, according to a release from the agency.


