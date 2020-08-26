St. Mary’s commissioners approved a grant application of $100,000 for the sheriff’s office's purchase of “predictive policing” software to support a youth gun violence task force program last week.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Youth Gun Violence Task Force program aims to reduce gun violence incidents by using enforcement and community outreach strategies that promote gun safety awareness and education while also identifying and dismantling local criminal organization that have the tendency to commit firearm related crimes, according to meeting documents.
The grant opportunity is made available through the Governor's Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services' fiscal 2021 Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program. While funds would be used for some promotional media materials, Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) told commissioners at an Aug. 18 meeting funds were “specifically for PredPol software,” and the integration of it into the county’s system.
When Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) asked what the software was, the sheriff responded PredPol is short for “predictive policing” and is based on “the download of all of our crime data, not names of people but occurrences, in a 12-hour period … based on that they use an algorithm and it tells us in that 12-hour period where most likely specific crimes will occur.”
He said the software creates policing blocks of 500 by 500 feet and “if we’re in that box at any point of that 12-hour shift we will deter and decrease crime.” He added the city of Salisbury uses PredPol successfully and “some crimes experienced a 5% drop right away.”
Morgan asked how PredPol is tied to district-based policing concepts, with Cameron replying officers are assigned a district to patrol and the software can help them respond to crime trends and “proactively drive these down.” He mentioned youth gun violence specifically concerns him, but the management system will benefit the entire county.
“So with district based policing in District 4,” along with the new sheriff’s substation in Lexington Park, and “PredPol on top of that … it should help drop the crime rate overall,” Morgan said.
A total of $64,000 of the grant would pay for software, training and a three year subscription to PredPol, $35,000 would go to integration with the county’s existing information technology infrastructure, and $1,000 would be used for audio, video and print mediums to promote awareness and education related to firearm safety, including information about current state and federal law.