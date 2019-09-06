A sign posted to the Cape St. Mary’s Landing boat ramp near Cat Creek Lake in Mechanicsville is warning users the ramp will be permanently closed to the public starting in November, if an agreement is not rehashed between the county and the owner of Cape St. Mary’s Marina.
The 25-year easement agreement between the marina on Holly Lane and the St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks is set to expire Oct. 31, and marina owner Gregory Burkhardt said a meeting to discuss negotiations was scheduled for Thursday.
Burkhardt didn’t initiate the original agreement, he said, adding that an attorney had previously advised him the lease was “the worst agreement he had ever seen, and it is.
“All the liability is on me. I’ve been insuring the public for [at least] the last 15 years. … It was just a bad deal,” Burkhardt said.
The boat ramp is near the marina, but is open for free to the public, per Burkhardt’s inherited $1 contract with the recreation and parks department.
In 1994, St. Mary’s County government entered into an agreement with the prior owner of the marina. In return for securing state money to dredge the channel into Cat Creek, public access was granted at the boat ramp for 25 years from that date, until 2019.
Burkhardt said the agreement outlined that maintenance and security of the boat ramp was his responsibility, not the county’s.
“That needs to be addressed,” he said, adding that security has occasionally been an issue at night.
“People believe that having public access to the Patuxent River is meaningful to our citizens, and so we want to do what we can do on our side” to maintain that public access, Art Shepherd, director of the recreation and parks department, said. “The reality is that it’s private property, and any landowner could just say ‘it’s out, and I’m just gonna let it run out.’”
He added later that “there is a very strong likelihood that [the agreement] will continue.”
Recreation and parks did not post the closure sign to the ramp, which includes the department’s phone number, Shepherd confirmed Thursday.
Burkhardt reached out to the department to discuss negotiations about a year ago, but he said “they weren’t interested.” Shepherd confirmed Burkhardt had previously contacted the department in the last year.
“If I can relieve myself of having to ensure the public, and get a little bit of that peace of mind … I’m open” to continuing the agreement, Burkhardt said.
Recreation and parks operates nine boat ramps across the county, and Cape St. Mary’s is one of the northernmost ramps, Shepherd said.
The county recreation and parks department for years has looked for more public boat landings on the Patuxent River.
