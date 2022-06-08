Six of the nine candidates for the Calvert County school board are registered Republicans, while three are registered as Democrats.
School board seats in Calvert — like Charles and St. Mary’s counties — are nonpartisan and those running do not include their party affiliation on the ballot.
The candidates for the nonpartisan seats are vying to replace Patrick H. Nutter and Pamela L. Cousins. Nutter, a Republican, was appointed to replace William J. Phalen Sr. in September 2020 and decided not to run, while Cousins, a Democrat, did not run again.
The candidates who are registered Republicans are Scott M. Devine, Scott Fowler, Lisa Grenis, Joseph L. Marchio, Jana Post and Damien Lee Villanova.
The candidates who are registered Democrats are Christina Hall, Camille T. Khaleesi and Tracy H. McGuire, the latter a former board member.
The current Calvert school board is made up of four Democrats — Dawn Balinski, Inez Claggett, Cousins and Antoine White — and only one Republican, Nutter, despite Calvert being a strong Republican county.
Citizens of Calvert County have spoken out against the school board over the past two years for various reasons, including not opening schools, requiring masks and approving an anti-racism policy and an LGBTQ resolution of support, for example.
Calvert public schools’ Superintendent Daniel D. Curry is also a Democrat. Incoming Superintendent Andrae Townsel, who starts July 1, is not currently registered in the county, according to Calvert elections office.
Calvert voters can vote for two school board candidates in the July 19 primary. Four of the nine will advance to the general election in November.
St. Mary’s County
In St. Mary’s County, incumbent Karin Bailey is registered as a Democrat, according that county’s elections office. She is unchallenged for re-election. Bailey’s husband, Jack Bailey, is a Republican state senator.
But in the other race to replace Rita Weaver, a registered Republican who is running for county commissioner president, there are two registered Republicans — Dorothy Andrews and Karolyn Bender — and one registered Democrat, Marsha L. Williams.
The top two candidates in the July 19 primary will advance to the general election in November.
Weaver and board member Jim Davis are the only registered Republicans on the St. Mary’s school board, a county that leans Republican in voter registrations.
In addition to Bailey, the Democrats on the current board include Cathy Allen and Mary Washington.
St. Mary’s public schools’ Superintendent Scott Smith is a Republican.
Charles County
Among the 24 Charles County school board candidates running for five open seats, 15 are registered Democrats, eight are registered Republicans and one is unaffiliated.
In District 1, Zach Ball is independent, while Cindy Coulby and David Hancock, a current board member, are Republicans. Democrats include Samichie Thomas and Calvin E. Montgomery Sr.
In District 2, Julie Brown and Olivia D. Rollamas are Republicans, while Jason I. Henry, Jamila Smith and Brenda Thomas are Democrats.
In District 3, Andrew Kinney and Ben Poore are Republicans, while Dottery Butler-Washington, Nicole M. Kreamer, Deron E. Tross and Richard Wallace are Democrats.
In District 4, Andre R. Griggs Jr. is a Republican, while Yonelle Moore Lee and Linda Warren are Democrats.
For the at-large seat, Michael Lukas, a current board member, is a Democrat, along with Shawna M. Marks, Letonya Smalls and Chino Walters. Bernadette Smith is a Republican.
Four candidates from each race will advance to the general election. However, District 4 is not on the primary ballot because only three filed, all of whom will advance to November, according to the Charles elections office.
The current Charles County school board has six registered Democrats and two registered Republicans. Charles County is generally considered Democrat.
The Democrats are Tajala Battle-Lockhart, Elizabeth C. Brown, Lukas, Virginia R. McGraw, Latina Wilson, who is running for county commissioner president, and student member Ian Herd, who is running for county commissioner in District 1.
The Republicans include Jennifer S. Abell and Hancock.
The Charles County elections office would not provide any information about Superintendent Maria V. Navarro.
Political impact?
All of these school board positions are considered nonpartisan.
So, does one’s political point of view affect one’s decisions?
In June 2021, following some public opposition, the Calvert school board voted 4-1 to approve an “anti-racism policy” as part of its code of conduct. Nutter, the lone Republican on the board, cast the dissenting vote.
“To me, it’s a political piece,” Nutter said of the policy, adding that because he is white and a retired police officer, he is not a good person according to what is written in the policy.
The policy “has no political background,” Cousins said at the time. “It’s based on human rights.”
Nutter also abstained in a recent 4-0-1 vote by the Calvert board to pass a resolution in support of LGBTQ students.
Nutter took issue with portions of the resolution which affirmed support for the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association’s stance that would prohibit the denial of a student “the opportunity to participate on a sports team consistent with their gender identity.”
Nutter did not return a phone call for this story, however Southern Maryland News asked some other school board members their thoughts on whether one’s political party or viewpoint impacts their decisions.
“My political affiliation has no effect on the decisions I make,” Calvert board member Inez Claggett said. “I vote for the best person for the job.”
“I would say, ‘absolutely not,’” St. Mary’s board member Jim Davis said. Now in his second term, Davis said he campaigned as a conservative but not as a Republican. “We have a good balance” on the board, he said, adding there are three conservatives and two “more liberal” members.
St. Mary’s school board votes are rarely split these days as most are approved 5-0, unlike the St. Mary’s County commissioners’ board, which is all Republican and sometimes jousts verbally.
In Charles County, Jennifer S. Abell, who has served 18 years on the board, said her political party does not affect her decision-making.
Abell, who was initially appointed to fill the remaining two years of a term, said she was told by some elected officials some time after being elected in her own right that if she wanted stay in office, she had to choose a political party.
Abell said she was an independent when first elected, but later joined the Republican Party.
Abell, who said she decided not to run again “because 18 years is a long time,” noted that in 2018 the Charles County Democratic Central Committee held a forum for only the school board candidates who were Democrats. This meant that she, Hancock, then-incumbent Vicki Kelly and possibly some others could not participate. This was the first time during her years on the board that this happened, she said.
“I vote for the best person,” she said. “I tell people I’m a conservative liberal or a liberal conservative.”
“It is a very thankless position,” Abell said of being on a local school board. “Parents are getting more and more demanding of the public school system. At some point, parents need to take responsibility for their children.”
Staff writer Marty Madden contributed to this report. Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews