A proposed concept site plan in St. Mary's County for a six-story apartment building, 3.5-story townhouse building and a restaurant has been postponed to May 16.
The St. Mary's County Planning Commission was set to consider the proposal at its April 11 meeting, but local land use attorney Christopher Longmore requested the extension.
According to a staff report, the owner, Marcus LLC, wants to build on 7.5 acres on the southwest corner of St. Andrew's Church Road and FDR Boulevard in California. The project is dubbed "First Colony POD 5."
The six-story, 176,904 square-foot building would have 221 apartments. The 3.5-story, 26,957 square-foot building would have 12 townhomes.
In addition, there would be a 5,977 square-foot restaurant on the ground floor of the apartment building, according to a staff report.
Some 503 parking spaces are planned, including 300-plus underground.
The townhouses would be accessed from Route 4, while the apartments would be accessed from FDR Boulevard, according to a Dec. 8, 2021, letter from Kim Howe, director of capital planning with St. Mary's County Public Schools.
Howe said the school system's department of transportation has concerns about servicing a stop on Route 4 because of the level of congestion in the area. She requested access for both buildings off FDR Boulevard.
The zoning is mixed-use, medium intensity.
In a Nov. 24, 2021, letter, Andy Balchin, assistant engineer with the St. Mary's County Metropolitan Commission, notes that the sewer pump station the development would discharge into, First Colony No. 1, is at capacity, and another one would need to be approved and bonded before the site plan could be approved.
In addition, a new sewer pump station would need to be built and deemed operational before any building permits could be issued for the project, he said.
During public comment following the planning commission's March 29 meeting, Elaine Green of Mechanicsville — who said she came to the meeting for an agenda item in the northern part of the county — nonetheless noted that the First Colony proposed development caught her attention.
"What really concerns me is the flooding that now occurs in this intersection," she said. "If the pond is disrupted, Mother Nature may [not] be very happy and worse problems might occur."
In an April 4 letter, California resident Barry Bingman said the nearby intersection of routes 4 and 235 is the busiest in the county. He said that traffic congestion in the area is a serious public safety issue and negatively impacts the qualify of life of county residents.
Bingman added that such a development would negatively impact the school system, sheriff's office, fire department, rescue squads and the public works department.
He noted that an increased demand for fresh drinking water has forced MetCom to switch from the Aquia to the Upper Patapsco aquifer.
Bingman said the original intent of FDR Boulevard was to relieve congestion on Route 235. Adding the First Colony development would defeat the purpose of FDR Boulevard, he said.
He added that a high-density residential development is also being considered for Patuxent Boulevard and Route 4 one mile away, which would further impact the traffic situation.
If approved by the planning commission, a concept site plan would be good for two years and any final site plan would be good for one year unless building permits have been obtained.