A concept site plan for a 60-unit townhouse development in Great Mills was approved by county planners Monday night, after developers were asked to take another look at its entryway, which lies near a perpetually troubled intersection.
The fifth section of Bay Ridge Estates is proposed to sit on a 6-acre parcel at the corner of Bay Ridge Road and Route 5. The concept site plan was tabled by the St. Mary’s County Planning Commission earlier this month, after county residents during a public hearing expressed concern over the safety of the development’s entrance, and the bottleneck that could be produced there.
The proposed development is not far from the Route 5 and Great Mills Road intersection, where St. Mary’s and state lawmakers are pursuing millions in federal grant funding to solve congestion issues.
Although the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation anticipated the development would not produce more than 50 peak-hour trips, “The side approach delay may be substantial due to the signal timing and stacking from the intersection with Maryland Route 5 at Great Mills Road and Indian Bridge Road,” public works deputy director Donald Mills wrote in a June memo. At that time, no road improvements had been proposed within the scope of the project.
The proposed entrance has been reconfigured to accommodate traffic with left-in and dedicated right-out turn lanes on Bay Ridge Road at its intersection with Route 5. The section of Bay Ridge Road in front of the development entrance is planned to be widened to three lanes, project engineer Bill Mehaffey of Mehaffey and Associates told county planners.
The developer also included a streetlight at the intersection after previous discussions with the board.
Planning commission members conditionally approved the townhomes, provided the developer completes the road improvements before 50% of the use and occupancy permits are issued.
U&O permits are given as each individual townhouse is completed, St. Mary’s County Land Use and Growth Management director Bill Hunt told the planning commission on Monday.
“I was sitting home reviewing this, thinking about what happened at Route 4, when [Harris Teeter was] allowed to open and the road wasn’t done,” planning commission vice chair Joseph Vankirk said.
In Charlotte Hall, “Tractor Supply looks like it’s about done, and I see no road improvements on that even though it was part of the concept site plan. So I see that apparently, we’re lacking the word ‘concurrent,’” Vankirk continued.
“I think our motions, when there’s road improvements need to be tied, in my opinion, to that word. … We’re not asking for anything than what a developer has already agreed to do with the concept site plan, that it needs to be done at the time the project is opening.”
“Sounds like a good idea,” Joseph Fazekas said.
“I see another project that looks like it’s gonna be open long before the road improvements are done,” Vankirk said.
Making the concurrent improvements for this project was simple, Hunt said, but other cases may be more difficult.
“A particular developer may not be entirely responsible for the road improvement,” Hunt told planners.
“This is a fairly simple case because this is the entry to and from a development, that doesn’t have another way in and out. But on some of the other projects that come along, there’s the [Maryland State Highway Administration] involved, or more users on a county road, so when do you say that the [developer] needs to be sure that that road improvement is in? It becomes a little bit more difficult,” he said.
“Just put a little bit more due diligence on the developer to make sure he she or they start early on reaching out to them agencies and get them approvals,” Vankirk said.
“If the planning commission pursued that approach with its motions, that ensures as the process goes along that thats taken care of,” Hunt said.
In other business, the planning commission approved a revision to a concept site plan for a 118,800-square foot office and warehouse facility on Oak Crest Road, as part of a planned unit development there.
County planners also approved a project proposal to relocate the North County Farmers Market from its current location in the parking lot of the Charlotte Hall Library to a piece of county-owned property on Thompson Corner Road.
Briefing planners on that proposal, Sue Veith, environmental and conservation planner with the St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development, said that two buildings will initially be built, with a value-added building featuring year-round market items, and another building for the seasonal market.
To minimize impact on nearby residential lots, the proposal includes “a new entrance off of Thompson Corner Road rather than Redstone Lane,” Veith said.
The plan also includes additional parking spaces to serve the Three Notch Trail, which runs along the north east side of the property, Veith said. “We’re going to provide a spur trail that will become an educational trail with some platforms for outdoor classrooms, since White Marsh School is across … the road from here,” she added. “That way, hikers and bikers can come to the site without having to go down Thompsons Corner Road. A little safer access, a little more scenic.”
Farmers markets can be approved through the county’s permit process, but require planning commission concurrence that it meets the standards of the county’s comprehensive plan, Veith said. The plan will now move to the commissioners for approval.
