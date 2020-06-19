Skipped presentation shows new platform, recovery plan for St. Mary's

The school year officially ended for students Thursday, but some were finished before then when their online learning wrapped up. Maryland students resorted to learning from home over the last few months when the coronavirus shut down schools back in March. An alternate plan for educating in St. Mary’s mostly took place online.
A presentation scheduled for Tuesday at a joint meeting between the county commissioners and school board would have announced a new online platform for students next school year and what the school recovery plan will address. However, the presentation was skipped due to lack of time.
Next school year’s plan is not fully determined. However, the school system will switch over to a program called Schoology if online learning continues. The platform was purchased in March for half a million dollars.
Deaneth Brown-Taylor, an eighth grade teacher at Spring Ridge Middle School, said there are teams of teachers learning the new platform.
“This one should be more interactive,” she said, adding that Edgenuity, a program they used this semester, came with built-in lessons, but Schoology allows teachers to implement their own.
The state’s education association sent a release June 9 reporting Maryland voters believe distant learning poses many challenges for teachers and families.
More than 80% of educators are concerned about student motivation, participation, internet access and mental health. More than 70% of parents reported concerns about students missing their peers, teachers and extracurricular activities. And a majority of voters and educators support requiring reduced class sizes, PPE for educators and students and more mental health staff when reopening the schools.
“It was a difficult learning experience for us,” Rebecca Jahrmarket said of distance learning while dropping off and picking up items with her son, Nathaniel Jahrmarket, at Hollywood Elementary on Wednesday.
The joint meeting presentation states Maryland’s recovery plan will be complete July 10. And it must address instructional alignment and content delivery, learning gaps, health and safety protocols, food service, transportation, attendance and athletics.
Additional considerations include class scheduling, mental health support, access to technology, CTE and specialized programs, professional development, teacher certification and preservice interns.
A final recovery plan will be published in August, biweekly stakeholder meetings will take place in July and August and a town hall meeting will happen sometime next week.
Tuesday’s presentation showed St. Mary’s students used existing online programs during school closures — Imagine Learning for kindergarten to fifth grade and Edgenuity for the rest. Google Classroom was also used for AP courses.
Imagine Learning is available until Aug. 15 and Edgenuity closed June 16. Students can enroll in an Edgenuity course in the summer for recovery.
“As teachers, we received multiple professional development or training on how to use these platforms,” Brown-Taylor, the recently selected teacher of the year for St. Mary’s, said.
She said the platforms were teacher/student-friendly, and included embedded videos and online tools for students who needed additional help. About 90% of her students finished the work and some asked for additional enrichment activities.
The online learning presentation states 90% of students accessed the online resources and the other 10% were given printed packets aligned with internet platforms.
Special education students were put on an amended individualized education program, used Google Voice or a teleconference for instruction and used Doxy Me, a HIPPA- and FERPA-compliant telemedicine program, for related services.
Staff from the student services department still connected with students. Pupil personnel workers helped students access online learning and food resources. Counselors helped with course registration. Social workers provided cognitive behavioral therapy and after-care sessions. And nurses worked with families on immunizations, vision and hearing screenings.
Brown-Taylor said the online learning could not replace the human connection teachers had with their students.
“We felt out of sorts at times when we saw some of our students become unmotivated using the online learning platforms and we would reach out, via email, with words of encouragement,” she said.
The Spring Ridge teacher said she sometimes becomes emotional because she cannot interact with her colleagues and students. Most of whom are headed to high school. However, she’s proud everyone stepped up to the plate despite the challenge.
Lisa Bachner, the department of curriculum and instruction director, and Jeff Maher, the chief strategic officer, did not respond to request for comment by press time.
