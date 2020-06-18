Small business development center agreement renewed

St. Mary's County government will continue to provide business counseling services to local residents and business owners, as well as office space, furniture, phone service and an annual payment of $37,000 to support services by the Southern Maryland Small Business Development Center.
The move follows a request by the county's department of economic development to the county commissioners to execute an agreement with the College of Southern Maryland to continue business counseling services from the local development center. This agreement is the 14th of its kind with the organization.
A branch of the development center is collocated with department of economic development in the Potomac Building in Leonardtown, and a counselor is available on a routine basis to individuals seeking SBDC’s services and serves as adjunct staffing to the department of economic development. SBDC provides market research, cash flow analysis and topic-specific training and ongoing mentoring to small business owners and start-ups located in St. Mary’s.
At the commissioners' meeting on June 9, Chris Kaselemis, director of the economic development department, told commissioners the SBDC has provided services to the county since 1980 and is funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration. He said “a requirement of this funding is a local government must provide a cash match to defray program costs.”
Wynne Briscoe, interim regional director of SBDC Southern Region, gave a presentation, outlining highlights of a semi-annual report. Listing different areas of assistance the group offers, Briscoe noted free confidential one-on-one business consulting, low priced business classes at the college and growth of business and revenue strategies.
Within the last reporting period, Briscoe said the center has helped start 10 new businesses, including Brudergarten and Botanic at Shepherd’s Old Field Market, The Slice House in Leoanrdtown and Enso Kitchen in Historic St. Mary’s City.
Briscoe said many people aren’t aware of this taxpayer service, “so we’re doing more targeted communication” to remedy that issue. The development center “is able to assist all small businesses with 500 employees or less” and “it doesn’t matter what stage of growth the business is in, she assured.
Commissioners unanimously approved a memorandum with the College of Southern Maryland for Small Business Development Center services for fiscal 2021.
Business grants still available
Kaselemis reminded commissioners the department of economic development has $2 million of CARES Act grant funds to help small businesses and nonprofits.
“We relaxed some of the criteria to allow more small businesses and nonprofits to take advantage of that. If you have a drop in revenue because of the [coronavirus] pandemic of 30%, you’re allowed to apply.” Previously, a 50% drop in revenue was needed to qualify.
In addition, now businesses and nonprofits with annual revenues under $3 million (previously under $2 million) are eligible to apply. Locally owned franchises are now eligible to apply, as well.
Small businesses and nonprofits with 15 or fewer employees are eligible for grants of $5,000 and entities with 16 to 30 employees are eligible for grants of $7,500. Grants may be used for working capital to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses, or other similar expenses that occur in the ordinary course of business.
Kaselemis said they can provide “350 grants or so” with the $2 million and on Wednesday he claimed about 120 applications have been submitted so far.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) inquired about how a business can prove revenues are down, and Kaselemis suggested comparing January and February sales with March, April and May or for seasonal businesses, comparing last year’s revenue this time of year to the present.
“How long will it take to receive the funds?” Hewitt asked.
“From the time you apply and it goes through … it can be financed in eight days,” Kaselemis responded, adding the department is doing direct deposits to “get money out quicker.” Recipients of the fiscal assistance will have 90 days to spend the money.
Eligible businesses and nonprofits can submit an online application at www.yesstmarysmd.com/grants.