One man planning on erecting a new building for a hardware store in Ridge is rethinking that idea and shared his thoughts during a public forum Tuesday night where several voiced displeasure over a proposed excise tax.
The commissioners are proposing to change from an impact fee charged for new houses and business buildings to an excise tax.
“We’re changing the impact fee to the excise tax to give us flexibility on how to spend this,” Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said at the conclusion of the 25-minute meeting. “It’s not the idea that it’s going to be that much more. It’s a mater of how we can use it to help provide services to the people in the county. That’s the main reason we’re doing this, the only reason as far as I’m concerned.”
The current charge for a new single-family home is $2,175 for the impact fee. The excise tax would cost $6,697 for a new single-family home. Revenue from the residential tax would go toward schools, roads, parks and public safety.
An excise tax would also be charged to nonresidential development, based on square footage, with revenue going specifically toward roads and public safety.
Guy added the county is not getting much state or federal assistance anymore after funds were slashed by almost two-thirds in 2008. He added that in the past the county would receive “pretty good money” to help resurface roads, but Guy said now the county is borrowing the funds to get the work done.
“I didn’t see details [about the excise tax] until tonight ... and the one thing that stands out to me is, if I’m reading this correctly, you’re going to assess this excise tax on commercial buildings,” Donnie Tennyson said about his plans to replace his hardware store building in Ridge. “And in my case a retail structure at $4.09 per square foot … I’m going to have to pay $32,000 at a minimum up front just to get this project going and I’m already concerned being in Ridge it will not be economically feasible to put a new building up to begin with.”
In addition, fees must be paid up front before building permits are issued.
“I’m going to have to rethink this whole process of my building,” he said. “Oh my God, $32,000 just to get started for a small business? Are you all trying to discourage businesses? Am I reading this correctly?”
The public forum featured about a half dozen speakers, including two from the real estate profession.
“We have a serious housing crisis going on in our state and locally,” Great Mills resident and real estate agent Chris Hill said. “Affordability is out of control and raising those kinds of fees will do nothing but negatively affect the price of housing. When fees go up they get passed on to the consumer. That’s a fact. If we don’t do revenue neutral, it’s an increase in taxes and I think that’s something none of us want in this economy.”
Paul Fenton of Leonardtown, who is the legislative chair of the Southern Maryland Realtors Association, added he hoped the commissioners would “consider the realtors’ position and try and keep the excise tax as close to revenue neutral as possible.”
The excise tax would bring in a combined annual revenue of $3.8 million.
“The excise tax … needs to be revenue neutral with respect to the assets we’re trying to maintain,” said Troy Cowan of Lexington Park, who said he was a federal facilities planning expert. “If we’re trying to maintain schools that’s good. If we’re trying to maintain roads that’s good. I think we need to be mindful of more of the county infrastructure than just those things, and I would propose that when we think about revenue neutral we are also covering our commitment to our infrastructure. Yes it’s an impact on housing. Absolutely and that’s why it also needs to apply to commercial and institutional properties to help offset that. And how you make that revenue neutral? ... You may need to think about your definitions a little bit.”
Laura Clarke of Leonardtown asked for more clarification on the excise tax.
“Can someone explain what this doesn’t cover because it seems as if it covers everything,” she said. “Are we talking about new homes, additions to homes, putting in a garage, a daycare center with 100 kids and they want to add 25? There’s so many layers to this.”
Residents have until April 25 to submit comments on the proposed tax. Submissions may be emailed to csmc@stmaryscountymd.gov or mailed to P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD.
The commissioners will make a decision whether to incorporate the tax into the fiscal 2024 budget on May 2.
