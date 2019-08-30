Scores from state standardized tests show St. Mary’s public schools’ math scores continue to plummet for middle schoolers. However, English scores are on the rise overall.
The Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program, or MCAP, released the testing results this week. The statewide assessments test third through 10th-graders in math and english. The MCAP was previously called the Partnership of Readiness for College and Careers, but changed its name last year.
The tests score students on a scale of 1 to 5, with 4 and 5 considered passing. Although St. Mary’s was not on the top of the list, students here continued to have higher scores than the state average.
“I think we were pleasantly surprised at how well we held up mathematically,” Alex Jaffurs, the school system’s assessment and accountability officer, said about St. Mary’s scores compared to the rest of the state. He added that the county was in the top ten of all categories.
Jaffurs said they were “a little dismayed” at the scores when they first received them in July. “We didn’t lose ground, but we maintained where we were last year,” he said. Jaffurs said he felt a little better when the state released everyone’s scores Tuesday.
“The results show progress in English/language arts, especially at the elementary and middle school levels. The results also illustrate that we need to continue supporting learning for all Maryland students, especially in certain grade levels and subjects,” Karen Salmon, state superintendent of Maryland schools, said in a statement.
The Maryland Department of Education reported St. Mary’s third- through eighth-graders are the tenth highest in English out of the 24 districts in the state. Calvert is fifth highest, and Charles is 16th and below the state average. In math, St. Mary’s third- through eighth-graders are the eighth highest in the state for English language arts, Calvert is the third highest and Charles ranks at 17. Jaffurs also noted that English scores for 10th-graders were seventh highest in the state; those are required for graduation.
However, the vast majority of St. Mary’s eighth-graders are not passing the math section. Their scores are the lowest of any grade, with only 22.8% of the public school eighth-graders who passed the test, a 3.7% decrease from 2018 and a 6.1% decrease from 2017.
The low eighth-grade math scores are still higher than the state’s average — 12.5%, and Charles County’s 9.6% average. St. Mary’s mirrors Calvert scores on the eighth-grade math tests.
Despite the low eighth-grade scores, each middle school has a high passing percentage in Algebra I. Nearly three-quarters of Spring Ridge Algebra I students passed that test, with 95% or more passed at Leonardtown Middle, 94.4% passed at Margaret Brent, 87.3% passed at Esperanza and 95% or more passed at the Chesapeake Public Charter School.
Jaffurs said a lot of the more accelerated students are taking Algebra I. “Secondly, the students that are taking that course are only grade-level kids,” he added. Jaffurs said the scores are more illuminating from his vantage point because he can see the students who scored a 3, which means “approaching grade-level.
He said part of the reason the math scores are lower is the amount of text in the problems. “Not only do students have to unpack the math but they have to decode the text,” he said. Jaffurs also said he thinks English scores are improving not just in St. Mary’s but across the state, because educators are becoming more familiar with the test.
The assessment and accountability officer said this upcoming school year will be year two of the new math program in elementary schools called bridges, which should give students good strategies to decode the text in math problems. He said “spiral learning” should be helpful for future MCAP tests as well and compared the technique to walking in deep snow over and over again until it becomes easier.
