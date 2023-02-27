There’s a good chance St. Mary’s County Board of Education Chair Karin Bailey received plenty of nice gifts on her birthday, which was also the same date as the board's meeting on Feb. 22.
But there’s a good chance that Superintendent Scott Smith gave her one of the best gifts when he signed on for another four-year term as superintendent of the St. Mary's public school system.
“It’s the board chair’s birthday and [the] gift I give is me,” Smith said with a laugh. “It’s a gift curse either way, but I do truly appreciate this [reappointment].”
Smith is currently in his ninth year as superintendent.
“It has been the great pleasure of my life to serve St. Mary’s County Public Schools,” he said. “There is no other place I’d rather work, raise kids or be with a fantastic group of individuals. Miss Bailey is right. All decisions we make, the first thing we ask is is it good for kids, and the second question we ask is is it good for the people working with our kids. And if it’s those two things we move it forward.”
“I would just like to thank you for considering another four years on this crazy ride,” Bailey said.
“It’s been an adventure,” Smith answered.
The board unanimously approved his appointment, which will run July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2027. Smith's current salary is $266,275.
“I’ve watched as you’ve gone from teacher to administrator to central office,” Vice Chairman Cathy Allen said. “And it’s been a great journey. Congratulations.”
Under Maryland state law, Smith had to notify the board of his decision by Feb. 1 if he wanted to renew his contract, while the board had until March 1 to make a decision.
“You’ve got me all flustered,” Smith said, referring to the compliments and applause from the gallery. “People who know me know I don’t like compliments. I thrive on criticism, that’s why I’m purpose-built for the role.”
Other business
Staff from Chesapeake Public Charter School provided an update on the Great Mills-based school.
Education Director Angela Funya shared the school’s Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program test scores and said, “We were glad to see we performed similarly to how we have performed in the past,” in comparison with other county and state schools.
The presenters also shared school demographics.
“The trend we are excited to see continuing is that increase in diversity of our student population,” Funya said, “[and] to see the results that we had expected after putting the weighted lottery in place actually coming to fruition.”
The K-8 school is open by lottery to students who reside anywhere in St. Mary's County.
“I’d just like to say thank you because I know that [yours] is a uniquely-run school,” student board member Manasa Iswara said, “and it does wonders for a myriad of kids from across the county.”
“People are recognizing the depth of talent in every single classroom with great teachers,” Smith said. “If you can manage 25 7-year-olds, you can pretty much do anything else occupationally.”
The board was also briefed on upcoming public high school transition activities and scheduling nights.
Assistant Superintendent of Fiscal Services & Human Resources Jeff Maher said his team is working with students “not only the transition for getting ready for that leap into the bigger building, but also [to help them] understand the course work and the different programs and opportunities.”
The incoming freshmen nights start at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 6, aat Leonardtown High School, on Tuesday, March 7, at Chopticon High School and on Wednesday, March 8, at Great Mills High School.
Students and their families will be able to preview ninth-grade course selections, review graduation requirements, learn about various academies and pathways, tour the school and meet counselors and administrators.
Chief of Staff Dale Farrell gave the board an update of staffing issues in the schools.
“Some of it’s not so great,” he said, “but just bear with me about where we have been over the last five years and where we are now.”
Farrell went over hires and exits for the last few years for various tiered employees and showed how this year there have been 464 hires and 227 exits, “and we’re not yet at the end of the year.”
He added, “What hurts us the most is when teachers don’t finish out that contract. There’re not teachers waiting in the wings right now to just step into a classroom for three months.”
“This is the crux of where we are right now,” Smith said.