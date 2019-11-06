A group of St. Mary’s Ryken High School students did not hesitate to participate in a ceremony acknowledging the county’s only documented lynching.
Members of the community met by the Port of Leonardtown Winery on Friday for the Soil Collection Ceremony — a project constructed by the Equal Justice Initiative out of Montgomery, Ala., a group that works to challenge racial injustice and protect human rights.
The group is collecting soil from documented lynching sites around the country, erecting historical markers and creating a national memorial that acknowledges racial injustice. One of the jars of soil they now have comes from the grounds in Leonardtown where Benjamin Hance was lynched in 1887.
Demetrius Poole, a senior at St. Mary’s Ryken and member of the school’s Black Student Union, said it was important to participate in the Nov. 1 event not just as “a high school student, but as a black high school student.”
He and other members of the Black Student Union, or BSU, read the events that led to Hance’s killing during the ceremony.
Fellow member and senior Camille Austin was thankful to not only talk about “this man’s life, but about something that affects us today as a community.”
“We don’t often get opportunities to speak out in a public, comfortable, safe environment,” Taylor Ebodaghe, a St. Mary’s Ryken senior and BSU member, said.
She later added that BSU gives them a space to “grow with our own reality” as black students in a predominantly white school.
Austin added, “as black students in an environment where we’re the minority at our school” they are confronted by students who were “taught different ways than we’re being taught. And some of those ways are detrimental to us.” She said those ways result in microaggressions and subconscious actions toward them.
“I think that’s why we gravitate toward BSU,” Austin said.
Elliot Spillers of the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Ala., attended Friday’s event to speak about the project.
“This space is a sacred space,” he said about the land where Hance was lynched. “We have not yet healed as a nation from this.”
He said current racism needs to be examined, like in mass incarcerations and heightened criminalization of black people.
“We’re remembering the legacy of a man who was lynched … but as a whole, we’re here to bear witness of the truth,” Spillers said.
Ebodaghe said she hopes the inspiration from this event “reaches out to the community and people actually understand and apply it to their lives.”
“We want it to go father than St. Mary’s County,” Poole added.
