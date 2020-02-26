The St. Mary’s Soil Conservation District honored its 2019 cooperator and contractor of the year at the group’s 67th annual cooperator’s dinner, held at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department social hall in Lexington Park.
Established in 1942, the district’s mission is to promote practical and effective soil, water and related natural resource programs and to provide assistance to all citizens on a voluntary basis through leadership, education and cooperation.
Bobby Cooper, chair of the St. Mary’s Soil Conservation District’s board of supervisors, presented the awards last Friday night, recognizing those who work to reduce agriculture soil erosion and runoff.
Steve O’Brien, who owns a 48-acre farm in the critical area, was celebrated as cooperator of the year for several accomplishments, including the construction of a two-part roofed heavy use area and agriculture waste storage system on his Leonardtown farm.
He installed “over 3,000 feet of perimeter containment fencing and an additional interior rotational fencing” on his property, Cooper said. Approximately 1,100 feet of the fencing is along tidal water and excludes his livestock from accessing the water. Special practices are also followed on his crop acres to improve soil health and to reduce nutrient and sediment runoff from the fields. These practices include conservation crop rotation, cover crop, critical area planting and nutrient management.
“Well, congratulations, and thank you for being a good steward,” Gretchen Hardman, a representative of Gov. Larry Hogan (R), said on his behalf.
Bobby Buckler of Robert B. Excavating in Mechanicsville had the honor of being the district’s contractor of the year, as his company was lauded as embodying the principles of the soil conservation district.
Buckler is being recognized this year for the construction of a shallow wildlife area that the landowner cost shared through the Federal Conservation Reserve Program administered by the Farm Service Agency.
He has completed a shallow wildlife area for different landowners over each of the last four years. In addition to the shallow wildlife areas, Buckler along with his father, Robert, have worked with the district to install a pond, multiple waterways, lined outlets and numerous other projects over the last four years.
“Comments from the office technicians are that Buckler is extremely easy to work with, and can be flexible with his work schedule, so that staff can be on site during critical elements of the various projects so that appropriate documentation can be recorded,” Cooper told the audience. “He arranges a pre-construction meeting sufficiently in advance of starting the project, follows the construction drawings and is flexible if the technicians need to make field adjustments.”
“One of the things Governor Hogan did when he got into office was crack the whip on customer service, and so this is a good example of customer service, so congratulations,” Hardman said.
Earlier in the meeting, Bruce Young, district manager, mentioned some educational opportunities the district has offered over the last year.
“Our number one educational program is the Envirothon program … This year was actually the first year St. Mary’s Ryken won the St. Mary’s County Envirothon program. We had all four high schools involved and we had 65 students who participated,” Young said.
Other outreach efforts and support include Earth Day, the county’s Easter festival and Christmas tree lighting in Leonardtown, the St. Mary’s County Fair, STEM activities at middle and high schools, environmental career summer camp, the county science fair and other community events.
Twitter: @MadisonEntNews