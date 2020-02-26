An application for a large-scale solar project in Lexington Park has been withdrawn by its developer after encountering opposition from the nearby naval base.
The application for the Whitetail Solar Project was filed earlier this year by Lightsource Renewable Energy Development, requesting authority to construct a 20 megawatt, alternating current solar photovoltaic facility, and associated interconnection facilities in the county.
The proposed site address was 20811 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, near the Homegrown Farm Market in the Mattapany rural legacy area, to be placed near an existing electrical line, allowing more energy to be dispersed throughout the region by feeding into a commercial electrical grid. The facility would have taken up an 81-acre portion of the approximately 282-acre property.
Approval for a solar farm had been delayed at the Jan. 9 St. Mary’s Board of Appeals meeting on account of objections from Naval Air Station Patuxent River. The board of appeals then rescheduled the meeting for Feb. 27.
After learning Pax River was concerned that the use of equipment and contractors from foreign agencies on the solar farm could potentially compromise security of the base and objected the project, mitigation between the applicant and the base begun, but the application was withdrawn altogether.
The county received a letter from the applicant’s attorney, Brendan Mullaney, dated Feb. 14, announcing the withdrawal.
The letter read, “the applicant requested a postponement to allow for additional time to address comments raised by Patuxent Naval Air Station. Additional time is required to ensure that the base’s comments are adequately addressed.”
Bill Hunt, director of the department of land use and growth management, said the applicant plans to reapply later on, but as of now, that date is undetermined.
In the meantime, the county will be forming a solar task force, proposed by Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) at the Jan. 14 commissioners meeting, after the community raised concerns surrounding the application.
The task force will include two citizen-at-large members, one education representative, one utility representative, one agriculture representative, and one ex-officio St. Mary’s government representative, while also using the Maryland Association of Counties for advice.
The group will be responsible for seeking community input regarding solar farms, further investigate community needs, learn about solar regulations, identify potential site locations and discuss potential strengths and challenges with solar facilities.
