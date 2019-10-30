A large-scale solar project may be coming to St. Mary’s County.
The application for the Whitetail Solar Project was filed earlier this year by Lightsource Renewable Energy Development on Aug. 26, requesting authority to construct a 20 megawatt, alternating current solar photovoltaic facility, and associated interconnection facilities in the county.
The site address is 20811 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, near the Homegrown Farm Market in the Mattapany rural legacy area, and will be placed near an existing electrical line, allowing more energy to be dispersed throughout the region by feeding into a commercial electrical grid. The facility would take up an 81-acre portion of the approximately 282-acre property.
H&B Solutions was selected as the consultants for the project.
At a St. Mary’s County technical evaluation committee meeting held last Wednesday, Dane Bauer, a representative of H&B Solutions, was present to review the project and get feedback on the plan.
Bauer told the committee that the solar farm would be an unmanned facility that is remotely operated.
“Nobody will ever have to stay on the site,” besides the occasional maintenance employee, Bauer said.
Sabrina Hecht, community planning liaison officer, pointed out that this would be the first large scale solar project in St. Mary’s.
Maryland imports more electricity than it exports. Energy is seldom used in the same county where it is produced, according to Bauer.
Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative will be providing the electrical wires and then the energy will be made available for purchase to anyone who lives within the grid, Bauer said, adding that energy can be passed to a user 200 miles away.
A certificate of public convenience and necessity is required for every new power plant before any construction can take place. The application for the project was submitted last month and will take about a year to get approved, according to Bauer.
A conditional-use application is also required and once that is accepted a concept site plan will be prepared.
The rest of the timeline for the project remains tentative but the Public Service Commission of Maryland plans to to present to the state board of appeals early next year, said Bill Hunt, director of the St. Mary’s County Department of Land Use and Growth Management.
“They’ll go over the facts of the application, give a presentation, and listen to anyone who cares to speak,” Hunt said. After that, the board will take a vote on whether or not to move forward with the project.
