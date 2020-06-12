Solar task for meets for first time

The St. Mary’s County solar task force held its first meeting Wednesday afternoon, where it elected a chairperson for the board and provided a consultant with questions to answer regarding solar farms in the county.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) requested commissioners consider such a task force at a Jan. 14 meeting after the community and local Navy leaders had raised concerns surrounding a recent request for a solar farm in the county. Morgan suggested the group be formed to gather information about the state and local requirements and make recommendations to the commissioners.
It was decided $50,000 from the commissioners’ reserve would be used to hire a consultant to work with the group. Les Knapp, a Maryland Association of Counties representative, filled the position.
Volunteers on the task force include Michael Cain, professor of political at St. Mary’s College of Maryland as an education representative; Bryan Thomas, president of the St. Mary’s board of directors for the Maryland Farm Bureau as the agricultural representative; Jeffery Shaw of Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative as a utility representative; with Bonnie Kelnberger, Maryland Chapter delegate of the Sierra Club, and Mike Thompson, planning commission member, as the two community representatives. Cain was elected as the chairperson of the task force.
Morgan told the group what concerned commissioners the most is how solar will affect St. Mary’s and presented questions such as, “How do we properly zone? What new ordinances would have to be enacted? And what locations are we looking at?”
He mentioned the Whitetail Solar Project, whose applicants were requesting authority to construct a 20-megawatt, alternating-current solar photovoltaic facility along with associated interconnection facilities on a horse farm in Lexington Park. Approval for a solar farm had been delayed at the Jan. 9 St. Mary’s County Board of Appeals meeting on account of objections from Naval Air Station Patuxent River.
After learning Pax River was concerned that the use of equipment and contractors from foreign agencies on the solar farm could potentially compromise security of the base and objected to the project, mitigation between the applicant and the base begun, but the application was withdrawn altogether.
“We need to get smart on this, the train is coming down the road,” Morgan said, adding, he wants to know what’s best for the county.
A Maryland bill was passed last year, mandating that half of the state’s electricity supply come from renewable energy sources by 2030, Morgan mentioned, but currently the county does not have a solar energy standard.
Knapp asked the group what information they would like to be provided with so he could prepare to answer questions at the next meeting in July.
“What are other counties up to?” Shaw asked. “And what guidance has the state provided regarding zoning regulations?”
Thomas said solar farms have been a popular topic at board meetings and claimed the farm bureau “is not against solar, but we’d like to preserve as much farm land as possible in St. Mary’s County.”
He pointed out solar energy that is produced in the county is not guaranteed to be used in the county.
“We need to make the right decisions,” he said, and suggested rooftops be looked at as a possible location for solar panels.
“I think every county that has dealt with this so far, finding that balance to protect agriculture versus allowing some of these large-scale projects to come in has been the biggest issue,” Knapp said.
Cain recommended looking into dual use of farmland, where only part of the property is used for solar panels.
“We have the highest concentration of STEM employees,” so the county would have opportunity to take the lead on solar, Kelnberger said. “I think it would be a fantastic way for us to diversify our workforce.”
Morgan thanked the volunteers for attending the meeting Wednesday night and providing feedback.
“I know we’re all delighted to be on this and provide any help we can to commissioners,” Cain said. “Like everyone has said, this is something that is coming down the pike and we’re going to have to meet [the renewable energy requirements] in a way that helps the citizens of St. Mary’s County and builds us a cleaner future.”
The task force will meet once a month for six months before providing a report to the county commissioners.
