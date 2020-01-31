A county commissioner is recommending a task force to take on the issue of solar power in St. Mary’s.
After the community raised concerns surrounding recent applications for solar farms in the county, Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) suggested at the Jan. 14 commissioners meeting that they consider assembling a solar task force.
At this week’s meeting, Morgan requested commissioners approve the formation of the task force, along with a budget amendment of $50,000 from the county’s emergency reserve fund balance to hire a consultant to work with the group, “to sort of guide us through what the state laws are now,” he said.
Morgan told The Enterprise this week that the $50,000 is a “ballpark-range number” and commissioners may not end up needing the full amount.
He discussed green initiatives that have been coming from Annapolis as the state begins moving toward becoming completely fossil fuel free by 2030 or 2040. He pointed out two major impetuses of renewable energy — wind and solar.
He said eight years ago there was an attempt at using wind energy in the county, which received push-back by the U.S. Navy because of possible issues with interference from wind turbines.
“If you look at any map you’ll see that St. Mary’s County is probably not amendable to wind, however solar is becoming a major issue,” Morgan said. “In last year’s laws, the increase in solar [requirements] went from 3% to 15%” in the state.
He compared the issue of solar farms with that of agriculture tourism, saying both are “very difficult issues for us.”
Solar is “big money,” he said, as a landowner could make up to $1,200 an acre when leasing land for solar, while a farmer may only be able to make around $150 leasing an acre for farming.
“The concern I have is we are woefully behind in our zoning ordinances for what we need to do to understand the impacts of solar in St. Mary’s County … I think it would be prudent at this point in time to start to understand better what the ratifications are of solar,” Morgan said. “I think many people are familiar with the Whitetail project that is being proposed down on [Route] 235 south.”
The Whitetail Solar Project, whose applicants are requesting authority to construct a 20-megawatt, alternating-current solar photovoltaic facility along with associated interconnection facilities on a horse farm in the county, will potentially be located at 20811 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, near the Home Grown Farm Market.
He proposed the task force include two citizen-at-large members, one education representative, one utility representative, one agriculture representative, and one ex-officio St. Mary’s government representative, while also using the Maryland Association of Counties for advice.
The group would be responsible for seeking community input regarding solar farms, further investigate community needs, learn about solar regulations, identify potential site locations and discuss potential strengths and challenges with solar facilities.
The solar task force would be granted flexibility regarding meetings, where information gathering and the state and local requirements for solar and renewable energy would be discussed.
After six months, the task force would be expected make recommendations to the commissioners.
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) suggested changing the amount of money designated for a consultant from $50,000 to $20,000.
Colvin said “$50,000 is a massively huge sum,” with Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) responding, “I’m with you on the money, I don’t like spending money on studies … but I don’t want to allocate what might not be enough money to get the job done.”
Commissioners approved the solar task force and the budget amendment for $50,000 to hire a consultant to work with the task force, excluding Commissioner John O’Connor (R) who was not present to vote.
