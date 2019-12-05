The St. Mary's County commissioners made a motion to support the pursuit of a Southern Maryland National Heritage Area designation presented by the county’s department of economic development at Tuesday's meeting.
The existing Southern Maryland Heritage Area has been granted first-stage approval to become a national heritage area. When this process is complete, this would be only the second full-fledged heritage area in Maryland, and one of only 56 in the United States.
There are currently 13 heritage areas in the state. The grant-funded organization works with St. Mary’s, Charles and Calvert counties along with the Tri-County Council of Southern Maryland to promote the region, provide support to organizations through grants and advocacy, and to build partnerships.
The organization has awarded a combination of capital, non-capital and seed grants totaling $137,470 in the county and $371,000 in the state for fiscal year 2020.
Grants are focused on preserving the heritage of the region through innovative tourism, excellence in cultural and natural resource conservation, and unique educational opportunities.
Chris Kaselemis, director of St. Mary's department of economic development, said that the challenge of Southern Maryland is putting the region on the map, adding that designating it as a national heritage area would be “a pretty big deal.”
According to Lucille Walker, executive director of the Southern Maryland Heritage Area Consortium, becoming a national heritage area would raise the profile of St. Mary’s County and the region, will bring additional federal dollars to the area and will support the growth of tourism in all counties, which is an “economic driver.”
“This heritage area has national importance. It is here, in St. Mary’s County, for the first time in the Western world, that religious freedom was codified into law, and this provided the foundation for religious freedom in the Constitution of the United States of America. We are where this founding principle, this basic human right, became law for the first time,” Walker said.
Walker told commissioners that funding is now available on a national level and that since St. Mary’s County is where Maryland began, this designation would support the commemoration of the 400th anniversary of the founding of Maryland, which is just 14 years from now.
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) asked if Maryland being a statewide heritage area means every inch of the state is a heritage area, with Walker responding no, but rather every county in the region is represented.
“You all are very critical in this process and we are looking for your support,” Walker told commissioners.
“This is a great idea, what are you looking at for a timeline?” Colvin asked.
Walker told the board that a feasibility study needs to be done that could be relatively quick and then it will get pushed to the federal level, which could take up to five years.