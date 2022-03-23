With “crossover day” passed, the chances of some state bills becoming laws may have fizzled in this year’s legislative session, while raises for employees at St. Mary’s College of Maryland seem likely.
Assistant County Attorney John Houser gave the St. Mary’s County commissioners an update on legislation at the General Assembly, which will close its 90-day session on April 11.
Houser noted that March 21 was crossover day, after which it becomes difficult for any bill that did not pass either the House or Senate to proceed. To do so, it would have to get past the opposite legislative body’s rules committee.
Houser said that House Bill 1022 — which would speed up funding for the Route 5/Great Mills Road intersection project and which state Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) recently said had a “high” chance of passing — didn’t get out of committee.
The bill would require that the Route 5 construction project at Great Mills Road be completed by June 30, 2025. Currently, the nearly $30 million project isn’t slated to begin until 2025.
The bill only had a hearing on March 8 and did not get a vote in committee.
On Saturday, Crosby said in an emailed newsletter that $10 million for the final stages of planning, implementation and construction of the project has preliminary approval in the House budget
Bills that Houser briefed the commissioners on previously — which would give St. Mary’s College of Maryland employees the same cost-of-living increases as state employees — did cross over.
Houser previously told the commissioners that St. Mary’s College is the only state institution of higher learning that doesn’t get the full COLA, according to state law.
Currently, St. Mary’s College employees only get 50% of the cost-of-living adjustment, while state employees get 100% of the COLA. The adjustments are effective in January and July. January’s was 1% and July’s is 3%, according to St. Mary’s College union rep Stuart Katzenberg.
Two relevant bills passed their respective bodies: Senate Bill 332 and House Bill 54.
The Senate bill passed 47-0 on Feb. 22, while the House bill passed 96-37 on March 3 largely along party lines. Only one Republican, Del. Carl L. Anderton Jr. of Wicomico County on the Eastern Shore, voted yes on the House bill.
Katzenberg said it was “outrageous” that Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary’s) and Del. Jerry Clark (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) voted against the bill.
When asked why he voted no, Clark said, “It’s a union issue. It’s not my job to get involved in employee salaries. That’s an issue between St. Mary’s College and the union.”
Katzenberg said the union represents 100 of the college’s 300 employees. The average wage for those 100 employees — which includes blue- and white-collar voters — is $41,000, he said. He noted that the union is just now beginning negotiations with the college on a new three-year collective bargaining agreement.
Another bill, HB 475, which would allow St. Mary’s County to allow golf carts on certain roads, didn’t get out of committee, Houser said. In fact, it was issued an unfavorable report by the House Environment and Transportation Committee on March 14.
Currently, the only locality in St. Mary’s County where it is legal to drive a golf cart on a public road is Golden Beach.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said if the county had “code home rule” it wouldn’t have to depend on the General Assembly to pass enabling legislation for such bills. However, he noted that county voters “resoundingly rejected” such a measure twice.
During commissioners’ time, Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) noted that House Bill 523 also did not get out of committee. That bill would have allowed St. Mary’s County to advertise its legal notices in a free publication rather than a paid one.
The bill had a hearing on March 1 but no vote.
“It’s a sad one,” Morgan said.
Police accountability board tweaked
In a slight change, the St. Mary’s County commissioners on Tuesday, March 22, decided to make the new police accountability board range from five to nine members.
Discussion a week prior led to a consensus for nine members, but this week they lowered the number.
Commissioner John O’Connor (R) said that, although initially they likely won’t have a problem filling the board, it could happen “down the road.”
Houser noted that police accountability boards in Calvert, Charles and Anne Arundel will consist of nine members, while those in Frederick, Howard and Montgomery will have five members.
The creation of the board, along with an administrative charging committee, was required by passage of a new state law (House Bill 670) last year. The charging committee’s membership is set at five per state law.
Hewitt asked what the charging committee does.
Houser said it will hear results of the local sheriff’s office’s internal investigations about complaints and then make a recommendation whether to discipline an employee.
The police accountability board will meet at least quarterly and the administrative charging committee will meet once a month or as needed.
Prospective board members would be subject to a fingerprint-based background check “and other background research” during the vetting process. It was noted they will have access to personal information while on the board, such as addresses, phone numbers, Social Security numbers, etc.
New farmers market set to open
Economic Development Director Chris Kaselemis said that a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new North County Farmers Market, aka The Barns at New Market, will be held at 2 p.m. April 5 with an official opening on Saturday, April 9.
The market is relocating from the Charlotte Hall Library.
Kellie Hinkle, deputy director, said 11 vendors will have a total of 13 spaces in the seasonal building. All spaces are full, she said, noting that the value-added products building will open later.
In response to a question from Hewitt, Kaselemis said the market is not exclusively for Amish or Mennonite farmers. Anyone may apply for a space, although there is a waiting list.
Hinkle said the Home Grown Farmers Market, aka “The Big Red Barn,” at 21078 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park has been open year-round.
The outdoor farmers market in California in the BAE parking lot at 22801 Three Notch Road will open April 30, she said.
Weekend events
Morgan noted that the Cherry Blossom Festival will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, at 21675 S. Coral Drive at Lexington Manor Passive Park.
In addition, the county commissioners planned to attend a Maryland Day ceremony at 2 p.m. Friday, March 25, at the St. Clement’s Island Museum in Coltons Point.
Morgan noted that Gov. Larry Hogan (R) will be at another Maryland Day ceremony at Historic St. Mary’s City at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 26.
Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews