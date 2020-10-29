St. Mary’s County commissioners on Tuesday held their first budget work session for fiscal 2022, where they made some changes to capital improvement projects, including pushing several projects out to later dates.
Jody Quasney, deputy financial officer for the county, told commissioners, “Today we’re assuming we only have bonds as available funding sources for any changes in the plan, but on Dec. 15 we will have revenue estimates and fiscal year 2022 PayGo as additional funding sources.”
“As we spend bond sources, that determines when we need to go to bond market to sell bonds,” Jeannett Cudmore, chief financial officer for the county, said. Total “bonds spent but not sold is $12.5 million, so we are now ready to start the next bond sale.”
She said projects she would sell for would likely be the bigger projects costing over $1 million, such as the adult detention center and recreation and parks facility.
When reviewing specific capital improvement projects, John Deatrick, director of the department of public works and transportation, suggested dropping the Route 249 St. George Island shore erosion and flooding project, costing $822,250, since it was completely comprised of state funds and the state has “shown no interest” in pursuing it on a larger scale.
“We can’t move forward without a partner,” he said.
“How about we balance to complete?” suggested Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R). “I still think that project is important … a bad storm could trap people on the island, we can’t just ignore this.”
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) asked if they have the authority to complete a project on their own over a state highway, but Hewitt argued “it’s an emergency situation.”
Deatrick said, “It is possible to do a joint project with the state and you’d need to have an agreement … we could attempt to push them into that.”
Hewitt said, “We need more out of our delegations and the state highway administration to help us … it’s under a million [dollars], it’s doesn’t seem to be a heavy lift.”
Commissioners agreed to balance to complete the project, along with several other projects, including $7.2 million sports complex project in the county, which they pushed out to 2027.
Cudmore reminded commissioners their request for bond authority was $34.7 million, but after she made reductions the “request really dropped down to $14.2 million.” She mentioned they could go with that amount or do a two-year request of $54.8 million
At the next budget work session in December, Cudmore said she’d incorporate the changes made at this week’s meeting and she’d know more about available funding sources.
