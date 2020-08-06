Some non-public schools in Southern Maryland already have a return to school plan, but most are still figuring it out.
Emma Restuccia, spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Washington, told Southern Maryland News this week “our school’s office is in the middle of working with schools to craft their reopening plans for this fall” through an email.
The three public school systems in the region announced in the last couple weeks each will start the 2020-2021 school year virtually due to the coronavirus – a decision made by multiple other Maryland school systems. Montgomery County’s health department directed non-pubic schools last week in its county to close until Oct. 1, a decision Gov. Larry Hogan (R) disagreed with.
An Aug. 1 press release from the Archdiocese of Washington said they will evaluate the governor’s response and later decide on the best action.
Hogan issued an amended emergency order Aug. 3, that leaves reopening decisions up to schools and not local governments. However, local health departments still have the power to close unsafe facilities.
Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s health officer, said through a spokesperson the health department is in close communication with many non-public schools about reopening plans.
“We will consider all options as our local situation develops, and will weigh carefully the needs for students to learn in person versus the needs to keep people physically distanced,” she said through an email.
Brewster added the community can help by wearing face coverings, avoiding large crowds, traveling to areas with high rates of COVID-19, frequently disinfecting high touch surfaces and washing hands often.
St. Michael’s School in Ridge posted its back to school instructions on YouTube Aug. 1, despite the Archdiocese still making its plans. The video said the plan was coordinated with the county health department and includes children going to the school for in-person instruction.
Staff will conduct daily temperature checks, children will wear masks, students will stand six feet apart in the bus drop off area and the classroom, hand sanitizer will be available and student items will be stored in a personal bin.
Lunch will be delivered to classrooms, high-touch areas will be sanitized frequently, students will not share items and multiple recesses and breaks will be given where masks can be removed.
“Students will remain in their class and the teachers will move to them,” Principal Lila Ridgell Hofmeister said in the video.
St. Michael’s School officials did not return a request for comment by press time.
The Archdiocese of Washington governs Archbishop Neale in La Plata, Cardinal Hickey Academy in Owings, Father Andrew White in Leonardtown, Little Flower School in Great Mills, Our Lady, Star of the Sea School, Saint Mary School in Bryantown, St. Michael’s School in Ridge and St. Peter School in Waldorf. Mother Catherine Academy in Helen is an independently run Catholic school.
The King’s Christian Academy in Callaway also decided to open its doors, but only to 50% of the population. James Harris, the schools administrator, said they plan to open the campus two days a week with half of the kids in the building at a time while the rest learn online.
“Our number one priority is the safety of our kids and our staff and our families,” he said.
Temperatures will be checked, hand sanitizing stations will be available and masks will be worn.
Parents of KCA students have mixed reviews of the school’s decision, Harris said. One group wants children back in the building five days a week with no masks, and another group is fearful of returning to the building at all. Parents can opt out the hybrid model and have students learn online everyday.
The administrator said he is not comfortable with returning kids to the building full time.
“Those parents that want kids back in class have a valid point,” Harris added. He said kids want to be in school and there is a risk to being isolated.
Harris said St. Mary’s government, which provides busing for non-pubic schools, asked him to suggest parents self transport their kids. He said buses could possibly drive a small number of students, but its still being discussed.
St. Mary’s Ryken High School in Leonardtown announced its hybrid plan last week. Its website states faculty, staff and students will wear face coverings, social distancing will be enforced, lockers and locker rooms are off limits and students will eat lunch in the classroom or outside.
Students will have four classes a day and in-person instruction will be two days a week. The other three will be online. Each student has an iPad for online work.
Buses will be at 50% capacity with one to a seat unless students are siblings. Weekly Mass will be virtual and in-person.
St. Mary’s Ryken also has back-up plans for fully virtual and fully in-person.
A hybrid model was also adopted by Southern Maryland Christian Academy in White Plains, but only for third grade to 12th grade. Preschool through second grade will be on campus five days a week.
Grace Christian Academy of Maryland does not yet have reopening plans.
Twitter: @KristenSoMdNews