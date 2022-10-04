Rylan John Somerville

Rylan John Somerville

 St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office photo

A 20-year-old man charged in the shooting death of James Brian Thompson, 55, in a March 10 home invasion did not accept a plea agreement and the case was set for trial. 

In court on Monday, Oct. 3, Rylan John Somerville's attorney, Bruce Allen Johnson Jr., said Somerville wanted more time to consider the plea deal. When Circuit Judge Michael J. Stamm said he needed to make up his mind, Somerville said he didn't have full discovery yet.

