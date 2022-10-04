A 20-year-old man charged in the shooting death of James Brian Thompson, 55, in a March 10 home invasion did not accept a plea agreement and the case was set for trial.
In court on Monday, Oct. 3, Rylan John Somerville's attorney, Bruce Allen Johnson Jr., said Somerville wanted more time to consider the plea deal. When Circuit Judge Michael J. Stamm said he needed to make up his mind, Somerville said he didn't have full discovery yet.
State Attorney Richard D. Fritz (R) cited a U.S. Supreme Court case known as Missouri vs. Frye, and Stamm noted the state was not willing to wait after Somerville rejected a plea deal.
Details of the plea were not available publicly. Stamm set a three-day trial for Oct. 28.
Somerville allegedly shot and killed Thompson inside a mobile home in the 45700 block of Oregon Way after confronting Thompson's son, Rondell James Thompson, outside the residence when he was sitting in a vehicle.
According to a charging document, Somerville allegedly ordered the son into the residence, where the son laid down on the floor and yelled at his father, who was in a bedroom. James Thompson came out with a shotgun and Somerville allegedly fired two shots, killing the elder Thompson. One shot was also allegedly fired at the son, who was uninjured.
In addition to first-degree and second-degree murder and attempted first- and second-degree murder, Somerville is also charged with felony and misdemeanor assault and felony home invasion, armed robbery and robbery, misdemeanor theft and three firearms charges.
An iPhone 11 was allegedly stolen from the son.
Somerville, aka "Rylo," was identified with a Florida motor vehicle record. He was arrested on March 18 and is being held without bond.