Martina Callum distinctly remembers how driven and always on the go her mother, Agnes Kane Callum, was throughout her life.

“It wasn’t so much watching her accomplish things — she was always doing something,” said Martina Callum, a former Historic Sotterley board member who now lives in Baltimore. “She always had an activity going on, something to benefit the community, and whatever she did she put her all in it and some of yours to get everything going. I look back 40 years later [and] it amazes me what she did.”


