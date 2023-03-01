Agnes Kane Callum, left, stands at the slave cabin on the grounds of Historic Sotterley in Hollywood. In 2018, Sotterley received a Maryland Preservation Award for its Slave Cabin Exhibit, which it dedicated to Callum.
The panel of the the Forward Together: The Legacy of Agnes Kane Callum event included, back row from left, Historic Sotterley Executive Director Nancy Easterling, “The John Hanson Briscoe Historical Project,” Sam Baldwin and St. Mary’s College of Maryland professor emeritis and Sotterley 10-year board member Merideth Taylor. In the middle row is geneologist and Sotterley descendant who is also related to Agnes Kane Callum Daunte Eubanks, left, Sotterley Board of Trustees Secretary Gwen Bankins, who is also a Sotterley descendant and is a relative of Callum Gwen Bankins and researcher, author and Sotterley descendant Jerome Spears. In the bottom row is Callum’s daughter, Martina Callum.
Agnes Kane Callum, left, with author Sam Baldwin, who said “I really thought she was so important to the history of Sotterley that she had to be the first person I interviewed.”
SCREENSHOT BY MICHAEL REID
Historic Sotterley highlighted the life of geneaologist, researcher and the Sotterley descendant when it virtually held Forward Together: The Legacy of Agnes Kane Callum Feb. 22.
SCREENSHOT BY MICHAEL REID
In 2018, Historic Sotterley received a Maryland Preservation Award for its Slave Cabin Exhibit, which it dedicated to Agnes Kane Callum.
SCREENSHOT BY MICHAEL REID
Agnes Kane Callum, left, stands at the slave cabin on the grounds of Historic Sotterley in Hollywood. In 2018, Sotterley received a Maryland Preservation Award for its Slave Cabin Exhibit, which it dedicated to Callum.
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
The panel of the the Forward Together: The Legacy of Agnes Kane Callum event included, back row from left, Historic Sotterley Executive Director Nancy Easterling, “The John Hanson Briscoe Historical Project,” Sam Baldwin and St. Mary’s College of Maryland professor emeritis and Sotterley 10-year board member Merideth Taylor. In the middle row is geneologist and Sotterley descendant who is also related to Agnes Kane Callum Daunte Eubanks, left, Sotterley Board of Trustees Secretary Gwen Bankins, who is also a Sotterley descendant and is a relative of Callum Gwen Bankins and researcher, author and Sotterley descendant Jerome Spears. In the bottom row is Callum’s daughter, Martina Callum.
Martina Callum distinctly remembers how driven and always on the go her mother, Agnes Kane Callum, was throughout her life.
“It wasn’t so much watching her accomplish things — she was always doing something,” said Martina Callum, a former Historic Sotterley board member who now lives in Baltimore. “She always had an activity going on, something to benefit the community, and whatever she did she put her all in it and some of yours to get everything going. I look back 40 years later [and] it amazes me what she did.”
A six-member panel highlighted the Sotterley descendant and genealogist known for her work on Maryland’s African American history when the museum virtually held the panel discussion “Forward Together: The Legacy of Agnes Kane Callum” on Feb. 22.
The second and final part of the series will remember the legacy of John Hanson Briscoe, who, together with Callum, helped save the former plantation turned museum located in Hollywood. That lecture is scheduled for April 19.
“For those who knew Agnes or will learn about her, by the end of this presentation [you will learn] she is a force to be reckoned, just like you can’t control the wind,” said Sotterley Board of Trustees Secretary Gwen Bankins, who is also a Sotterley descendant and a relative of Callum. “She was determined to uncover the roots and unlock the hidden history that never should have been hidden. Everyone has value and history is living. You will know that history has a heartbeat of its own and here at Historic Sotterley that is John Hanson and Agnes Kane Callum.”
Historic Sotterley Executive Director Nancy Easterling said Callum and Briscoe “are really the foundations” of the museum’s descendants project, which started in 2017.
A high school dropout, Callum later sold cosmetics and then insurance for North Carolina Mutual, one of the oldest Black companies in the country. She later worked as a psychiatric aide at a Rosewood State Hospital and upon seeing her meticulous notes, a doctor suggested she enter the nursing program.
At the age of about 46, Callum graduated with honors and later earned her bachelor’s degree.
In 2018, Historic Sotterley received a Maryland Preservation Award for its Slave Cabin Exhibit, which it dedicated to Callum.
“Let’s start the journey to honor an incredible mother, woman, friend, researcher and family member,” Bankins said at the start of the 90-plus minute presentation, which included an array of photos from Callum’s life.
Bankins said Callum was born Feb. 24, 1925, and Martina said her mother was always on the go. Martina Callum added that Agnes, who died in 2015, was determined to make the most of her time on earth.
“She pointed out that we really don’t have a lot of time on this earth so we need to do our best while we’re here,” Martina said. “She loved challenges. You could not tell her she couldn’t do something or she wasn’t qualified because next time you saw her she’d be more than qualified for whatever task it was. She was always very positive and very task-oriented. She didn’t tolerate laziness or wasting time.”
Agnes Kane Callum was also a founding member of the Baltimore Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society, a columnist for The Catholic Review and the founding editor of a Black genealogical journal, “Flower of the Forest.”
Author Sam Baldwin said he interviewed his father John Hanson Briscoe — who was a judge and politician in St. Mary’s County and part of a family that owned Sotterley for about 100 years — about 30 times for a book he planned to write but noticed that Agnes Kane Callum “was very prominent” in the material he was reading. As a result he wrote a broader story of the county and included sections on Callum and Historic Sotterley.
“I really thought she was so important to the history of Sotterley that she had to be the first person I interviewed. I really felt I needed to see her and have her blessing to write this story,” Baldwin said of the book “The John Hanson Briscoe Historical Project.”
“Right from the start it was a very warm meeting and we went to her room and she had a bookshelf with a lot of material and as we talked she’d say, ‘Get me that book’ or ‘Get me that book’ and she’d open a certain page to illustrate a point she was trying to make. She wasn’t seeking recognition, but she had all this knowledge and she was just so willing to share it and it just flowed like water. It was a really great interview.”
Other panelists included researcher, speaker and Sotterley descendant Jerome Spears, Dante Eubanks, a genealogist and Sotterley descendant who is also related to Callum, and St. Mary’s College of Maryland professor emeritus and Sotterley board member Merideth Taylor.
For more information on the next “Looking Forward” virtual event, go to www.sotterley.com.