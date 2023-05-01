During his illustrious life in politics and on numerous commissions and boards, John Hanson Briscoe was also instrumental in laying the foundation for Historic Sotterley’s Descendants Project.
And that life was remembered during the museum’s “Forward Together: The Legacy of John Hanson Briscoe” lecture held virtually on April 19.
The first part of the series earlier this spring featured Agnes Kane Callum, who was a Sotterley descendant and a genealogist known for her work on Maryland’s African American history.
“What I found really remarkable about [Briscoe] is that he found a way to use, as he would say, the power of persuasion and mediation,” said Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.), who served with Briscoe in the Maryland House of Delegates in the late 1960s and through the 1970s. “We had members who had very powerful views about things, and what John was able to do was give each of us an opportunity for persuasion where we could get our issues forward and try and get them adopted. That was just a unique talent during that period of time.”
“He had a sense of what was right, what was fair, and had common sense when looking at an issue and finding an answer,” said Jim Kenney, who is a Maryland Court of Special Appeals Judge and a Sotterley Fellow for his long support of the museum.
In 1962, Briscoe was elected to the Maryland House of Delegates and served as Chairman of several committees before being House speaker from 1973 to 1979.
As a legislator, he was instrumental in the expansion of Point Lookout State Park as well as the creation of Greenwell State Park and the College of Southern Maryland.
Daughter Jan Hanson said her father enjoyed fishing, hunting, being on his tractor, working on his farm and raising cattle.
“He loved that because I think it was a way for him to escape the pressures he had as a public person,” she said. “It definitely saved his sanity sometimes.”
Briscoe was born April 10, 1934, in Leonardtown and had what his daughter said was “an idyllic” childhood. He later pitched for Mount St. Mary’s University.
Hanson’s great-grandfather owned Historic Sotterley and he had slaves, including Agnes Kane Callum’s great-grandfather.
“He learned so much about his own heritage thanks to Agnes and accepted it and wasn’t afraid of talking about it,” Jan said. “He passed on to us pride in our heritage and told us not to be afraid about our heritage, all of it, and to talk about it.”
One of those he talked to was Callum.
A Sotterley descendant and relative of Callum, Gwen Bankins was working at the state’s attorney’s office around 2000 when she said “it clicked that someone I had been working with for over 10 years in the community actually owned my family.”
“It puts you at a crisis at that point because it’s then, ‘OK, now what?’” said Bankins, who is now the Sotterley Board of Trustees secretary. “It makes you confront history, but you also have to make a decision to discuss it and move forward, and Judge Briscoe welcomed me with open arms. We cannot change history. We cannot hide history and Agnes and John — the heart and the passion they had to preserve Sotterley and all the families that were enslaved there [was great].”
“It was taboo. It was known but it wasn’t spoken. It could have been something that was swept under the rug,” said Sam Baldwin, who wrote “The John Hanson Briscoe Historical Project.” “Had these two not had that conversation, [Gwen] might not have had that conversation; Jan might not have had that conversation; Sotterley wouldn’t have had that conversation. And a lot of museums give Sotterley credit for opening that door and having that reconciling discussion that continues today.”
Briscoe served as a circuit court judge in St. Mary’s County from 1986 to 2002.
Later in life, he was president of the Historic Sotterley Foundation and for several decades he was the announcer of the oyster shucking contest at the Oyster Festival.
But he was also remembered as someone who had a sense of humor.
“He was very proud of the fact that St. Mary’s represented our first capital and he always had a little concern as to why we were going to Annapolis instead of Southern Maryland,” Cardin said. “And he really taught me about stuffed ham — and me being from a Jewish community in Baltimore, that was a little foreign to me — but he convinced me it was worth saving.”
“One thing John liked about me was that I would remember the names of his constituents,” Jim Kenney said, “and some of them were actually relatives. One time I said to him, ‘That’s a cousin of yours.’”
Briscoe died in Hollywood on January 1, 2014, at the age of 79.
“He taught me the respect of other people, the respect of the system and to recognize we all have different views, but there’s no reason why we can’t work together to get things done,” Cardin said. “His contributions to Maryland are certainly very strong, and there are many people like me who owe their success in politics in large part by having the fortune of knowing John Hanson Briscoe.”
