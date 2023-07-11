Clockwise from top left, Historic Sotterley Executive Director Nancy Easterling, Riversdale House Museum Director Maya Davis and James Madison Montpelier Senior Director of Museum Programs and Chief Curator Elizabeth Chew take part in Sotterley's “Talking and Walking Common Ground: A Shared Vision in Action” June 21.
Museums are looking toward the future with their programming and the heads of three of them discussed exactly that when Historic Sotterley hosted “Talking and Walking Common Ground: A Shared Vision in Action” virtual discussion on June 21.
The event, which was part of Sotterley’s People and Perspectives ongoing programming, featured panelists James Madison’s Montpelier Senior Director of Museum Programs and Chief Curator Elizabeth Chew and Riversdale House Museum Director Maya Davis along with host and Sotterley Executive Director Nancy Easterling.
According to a news release, the panel was put together to “discuss their sites' journeys toward providing a more honest and inclusive history. They will talk about their challenges, their successes, and their sites’ inclusion of descendants in this important work.”
Chew said James Madison’s Montpelier, which is about 90 miles south of Washington, D.C., in Virginia, is “dedicated to telling the full truth of our shared American origin story.”
Davis said some of the struggles faced by Riversdale Park — a former 19th century plantation home of George and Rosalie Calvert located near the University of Maryland — have to do with staffing and power dynamics.
Easterling noted that Sotterley is located on 94 acres and has more than 20 historic buildings, including an 1830 slave dwelling, “which is the linchpin to part of the way we tell our story.”
She added that Sotterley interprets 300 years of history from 1703 through the late 20th century.
“It has actually provided us opportunities for discussions, which are different than insights that need to focus on one family or one era, but also opportunities,” she said. “I’m sure you guys have experienced the same thing where I would go to other historic sites and say, ‘Oh my God, they have the same stories we do,’ because they were romanticized stories that were cycled around, and it took a while to start moving away from that.”
Easterling asked when the panelists’ organizations started moving toward a more inclusive history.
Davis said it was in the late 1990s when Riversdale’s only surviving outbuilding was used in a dedication of the life and legacy of Adam Francis Copper, who was enslaved there.
“He had a very dedicated group of descendants who gathered around him,” Davis said, adding that the site is one of a few places in the country to have an enslaved person who actually documented their experiences.
Chew said James Madison’s Montpelier only opened to the public in 1987, which is 120 years after Mt. Vernon and 65 years after Monticello, “so we didn’t have any backtracking to do or corrections to make.”
Chew said inclusivity really began in the late 1990s when the location of an enslaved cemetery was identified. The first descendant to visit Montpelier was Betty Pierce in 1992 and in 2019 the Montpelier Descendants Committee was founded.
“It wasn’t until the descendants created their own organization that we were working really as equals,” she said. “We understood the descendant collaboration as really the DNA of the organization.”
Easterling said history isn’t always pretty.
“They may not hear what they are expecting to hear. They may get stories they weren’t expecting, but I want to be inclusive and all of us feel that as well,” she said. “I don’t want to just preach to the choir, I want to get people whose hearts are going to be touched and who are going to find an empathy with our stories.”
Easterling read a question from the virtual chat that asked about the efforts to reach Black descendants at Montpelier.
Chew said the discovery of the cemetery “really brought a lot of interest from the local community” as well as the founding of the Orange County African American Historical Society, which Chew said was “really the first catalyst for [local families] to do genealogy.”
Easterling then spoke of drawing a broader public to events. She noted Day of Unity and Healing drew a diverse audience, but there were a lot of descendants or members of the African American community.
“Everybody should have been there, but you tend to show to different audiences,” she said. “You’ll have one audience for certain events and some audiences for others and I don’t know if we’ve broken that code. We’re trying to create that space where everyone is welcome. We want everybody to feel like no matter where you are you’re a part of this nation’s history, your stories are part of this so we’re asking you to embrace everyone’s stories. Everyone’s stories are part of our stories, not just a select few.”