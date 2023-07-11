vision 1

Clockwise from top left, Historic Sotterley Executive Director Nancy Easterling, Riversdale House Museum Director Maya Davis and James Madison Montpelier Senior Director of Museum Programs and Chief Curator Elizabeth Chew take part in Sotterley's “Talking and Walking Common Ground: A Shared Vision in Action” June 21.

 SCREENSHOT BY MICHAEL REID

Museums are looking toward the future with their programming and the heads of three of them discussed exactly that when Historic Sotterley hosted “Talking and Walking Common Ground: A Shared Vision in Action” virtual discussion on June 21.

The event, which was part of Sotterley’s People and Perspectives ongoing programming, featured panelists James Madison’s Montpelier Senior Director of Museum Programs and Chief Curator Elizabeth Chew and Riversdale House Museum Director Maya Davis along with host and Sotterley Executive Director Nancy Easterling.


  

