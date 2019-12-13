If you’re curious whether your favorite restaurant was cited for keeping food at the wrong temperatures, obtaining food from an unapproved source or employees failing to properly wash their hands, it might cost you.
The Enterprise requested a year’s worth of food inspections from the St. Mary’s health department, equating to over 500 food service facilities and 2,700 pages of inspections. The health department responded with a bill for $1,240. The Enterprise declined to pay for that information.
Restaurants, groceries and other food venues are inspected one to three times per year, depending on the level of risk associated with how food is handled.
Some counties in Maryland make those records available online to view for free, while others do not. In Southern Maryland, one county is working to transfer to digital, one already has, and another has no plans to do so.
Health officials in St. Mary’s said they are working to make those reports more accessible to the public.
“We don’t have the technology in place as of yet,” Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s health officer, said about making records available online.
She added they hope to have the technology in the next couple years and the department has been working for the past two years or so to digitize its records for the web. Brewster said it takes several years, “and there’s no budget for it really.”
For now, the public is expected to fill out a form and write down a specific request. The cost comes in when the photocopying, printing and organizing the reports takes longer than two hours, and printing cost 25 cents per page.
Brewster said she does not think sending a year’s worth of reports electronically “would be feasible,” considering the number of documents the reports are on.
“We’re pretty understaffed as it is, and we want people out here doing the work,” she said, adding public health has been understaffed statewide for many years.
Daryl Calvano, the department’s director of environmental health, said the health department receives as many as 10 Freedom of Information Act requests in a day, mostly related to property records. About one request every three weeks is related to food, and are mostly fulfilled free of charge, he said.
“Most of the requests take less than two hours to provide,” he said, adding such requests would be free of charge.
However, the health officer in Charles County’s health department said they post its food inspection reports online when the public criticized the lack of availability on the department’s social media.
“We felt that transparency is important and sought a way to provide meaningful data to our county residents and visitors,” Lisa Laschalt, Charles County’s director of environmental health services, said in an email. “We hope to improve upon the information provided in the near future to include links to full inspection reports.”
They started posting the reports in late March and the website shows links to reports with dates as recent as Nov. 18 to Nov. 27. The link takes users to a PDF table with locations ranging from a Food Lion grocery store to the Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center. It lists the type of inspection conducted and whether it had critical violations. For example, a Waldorf restaurant on Crain Highway received a monitoring inspection, which involves watching how potentially hazardous food is handled, on Nov. 20, and received a 4 in the critical violations column. The website states a 4 means “food workers must practice effective hand-washing.”
Calvert County residents will have to fill out a public records request, like St. Mary’s, if they want to find out if restaurant employees are washing their hands properly. Inspection reports are not posted on its website either and the department is “not currently” making efforts to do so, according to Calvert’s deputy health officer.
“Such digitization and automation are outside the scope of our current information technology and website capacity,” Champ Thomaskutty, Calvert’s deputy health officer, said.
The department also charges for printing and exceeding two hours to fulfill a request. And Thomaskutty noted reviewing a year’s worth of all locations inspected by Calvert could reach the thousands of dollars.
Twitter: @KristenEntNews