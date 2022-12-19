A "one-stop shop" for orthopedics is planned for Leonardtown, according to local Dr. Peter S. Johnson.
He addressed the Leonardtown Council on Monday, Nov. 12, about a planned 59,000-square-foot building on the northwest corner of Hollywood Road and Leonard's Grant Parkway.
A two-story portion of the building will house a medical office and will be connected to a surgical center by a lobby. Also on site would be a 5,000-square-foot daycare facility for children of employees.
The town's wastewater treatment plant has less than 14% of its capacity remaining, according to a board document. The council voted 4-0 to allocate 17 equivalent dwelling units to the treatment plant for the planned building.
An $18.1-million expansion of the wastewater treatment plant is planned.
Town Administrator Laschelle McKay noted that there is a shortage of doctors in St. Mary's County.
Southern Maryland Orthopaedics currently has physical therapy offices in California, Leonardtown and White Plains, with another planned for 3084 Waldorf Place in Waldorf, according to the company's website.
Johnston said the company has nearly 100 employees now, and more would be added with the new facility.
Assisted living facility planned
The town council also voted to recommend to the critical area commission to use 12.67 acres of its 200-acre growth allocation for a planned assisted living facility. That building would be located on 21 acres north of St. Andrew's Church Road, just east of Route 5.
In January, the council approved 10.91 acres of its growth allocation for the site, but was recently advised that more acreage was needed.
Plans are to break ground next year and open sometime in 2024, according to Trace Hall, chief financial officer with St. Mary's Nursing Center, which is located at 21585 Peabody St. in Leonardtown.
Annette Hodges, administrator at St. Mary's Nursing Center, said the assisted living facility will have 32 beds.