Vaccinating hard-to-reach populations of people experiencing homelessness in Southern Maryland, and throughout the country, has proven difficult, but partnerships around the tri-county area have brought COVID-19 shots to the groups.
Churches and homeless shelters have become special vaccine distribution spots throughout the region, and the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine was especially helpful to vaccinate the transient population of people who are homeless, Lori Hony, the director of Project ECHO, a homeless shelter in Prince Frederick, said.
"It's easier for them to do just one shot," she said, as people who are homeless may move across county lines or elsewhere during a second-shot appointment.
However, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was briefly put on pause for over a week due to concerns over extremely rare blood clots in six women in the U.S. The pause was lifted at the end of April, but may have caused some reservations for potential jab patients.
The Calvert County Health Department has been reaching out of the center often to arrange appointments, where the health department comes to a shelter so no transportation has to be arranged.
"Some were hesitant, some got it," she said.
A pop-up clinic at St. John Vianney Church, located next door to the shelter, also served those staying with Project ECHO.
Lifestyles of Southern Maryland, located in La Plata, has been arranging both testing and vaccines for the homeless population in Charles County.
"Once vaccines became available, a pop-up vaccination site was set at the [Robert J.] Fuller House in Waldorf," Sandy Washington, the executive director of Lifestyles, said.
The Fuller House is a homeless shelter for men, and 300 vaccines have been issued through that partnership, Washington said. Lifestyles also arranged for transportation to and from the clinic.
The clinic also used J&J once, but had struggled when bringing it back this week, as some were too apprehensive.
"We have a great effort on [vaccinating the homeless] across the state with our equity task force," Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said at the St. Mary's County Health Department's vaccination clinic last week during a visit to the region.
He said the state was working to send mobile units and "strike teams" into communities across the state.
"We actually started doing vaccinations for individuals who are homeless at the beginning of our vaccination phase, back in January," St. Mary's Health Officer Dr. Meena Brewster said.
She said the health department built on partnerships with the Three Oaks Shelter and St. Mary's County Department of Social Services to reach out to local homeless populations.
Govornor announces no-appointment shots available
During a Maryland Board of Public Works meeting on Tuesday, Hogan announced no-appointment shots would be available at all 13 of the state-run mass vaccination sites.
The walk-up shots are available at the region's main mass vaccination center at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sundays through Thursdays.
Those who want to get vaccinated can sign up for a guaranteed time slot at mass vaccination clinics by going to covidvax.maryland.gov or by calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX.