Southern Marylanders talk police reform, racial inequities

Southern Maryland leaders acknowledged police reform, citizen advisory groups and racial diversity as ways to combat racial inequality in the area.
The group Southern Marylanders for Racial Equality organized a virtual town hall that aired on social media last Thursday. Over a dozen panelists, including leaders on the federal, state and local level, were present on Zoom taking questions from the moderator and viewers.
The first thing Del. C.T. Wilson (D-Charles) wanted to address was police body cameras. He wants to see more of them.
“If there’s no recording, there should be no arrest,” he said. “It’s 2020. We don’t have to take anyone’s word for it no more.”
Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry (D), who was unable to participate in the town hall, announced on Friday his department is enhancing policing strategies and community relations. It included initiatives like requesting $1.5 million from the county for a body camera program, continue to prohibit neck restraints and head strikes, evaluate all use of force policies, request that commissioners and the state delegation appoint members to the board of pubic safety and conduct a Southern Maryland law enforcement summit to discuss best practices.
Wilson said the hiring process at Charles’ sheriff’s office needs to change and include a board of citizens to select candidates. He added police in the state should have malpractice insurance and ban chokeholds.
Carl Schinner, chief of La Plata police and separate from the Charles sheriff’s office, said they have special interest members on its hiring and promotional boards.
“I think it’s imperative for people to have a say in who shows up to their houses when they’re having a terrible day,” he said.
Schinner said they have body cameras, receive regular training, including bias base policing, cultural diversity training and ethics, and are fully accredited. He added he hopes accredited police stations receive priority for funding.
“I want the community to be safe, but I also want the community to know we care no matter where they live,” Schinner said.
William “BJ” Hall, president of the St. Mary’s chapter of the NAACP, wanted to point out Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) introduced legislation for body cameras this past session. But it didn’t move past committee because of money, Hall said.
Hall added he’s frustrated because using body cameras was being discussed again after a tragedy, but was turned down when introduced in the past. “And now the guilty conscience is going to make you dig into your purse,” he added.
The St. Mary’s NAACP president also answered a question about the lack of diversity on the St. Mary’s County commissioner board. He also said there will hopefully be legislation that will allow voters to choose the commissioner of their own district, instead of picking candidates for all districts.
On a federal level, Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) explained the Justice and Policing Act that was introduced last Monday and expected to be considered on June 25. He said the police accountability bill would change the standard from a “knowingly” disregard to a “reckless disregard.
“Clearly kneeling on a neck for 8½-plus minutes was a willful disregard,” Hoyer said.
He added the bill also calls for independent investigations, a database that tracks police conduct, banning “no-knock arrest” and banning chokeholds or similar restraints.
“It does not deal with the funding of police departments. That’s going to have to be a local decision,” Hoyer said.
Charles County Commissioners’ President Reuben Collins (D) explained what “defunding the police” could mean. And although it could be different to others, he said the most reasonable view is using some police funds to give to social services, people who are homeless, criminal justice agencies and mental health, for example.
State’s Attorney Tony Covington (D) said Charles County did not recently have any police officers charged but it does not mean there were not any disciplinary actions for police. It also does not mean police have killed people, he added.
Covington said monitoring inequities in the courthouse is a “difficult mountain to climb” and getting African Americans to become prosecutors is another challenge.
Michael Beach, a Charles County public defender, read a few facts highlighting racial disparities in the criminal justice system. He said 2019 data shows although black residents make-up about half of Charles’ population, they account for 77.5% of the county’s jail population.
“St. Mary’s County, unfortunately, worse,” he said.
He added that between 15% and 18% of St. Mary’s residents are black, but they make up nearly half the population in jail.
“And that’s not just a problem, that’s a problem from start to finish in the system,” he said, adding conversations need to happen about who is being denied bail, who is being overpoliced and who is being overprosecuted.
