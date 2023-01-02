A federal omnibus appropriations bill that recently passed contains some good news for Southern Maryland.
The Southern Maryland National Heritage Area Act was included in the bill, according to Destination Southern Maryland Executive Director Lucille Walker.
The $1.65 trillion Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 authorizes $10 million in funding for the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area over 10 years, a press release states.
No more than $1 million will be able to be used for the heritage area in any given year, but local matching funds can be added to it. Grants could be issued to local entities, she said.
"We will be diving into a management plan, which will help inform the way forward, and we are hoping to get that accomplished in under a year," Walker said, noting a feasibility study was earlier approved by the National Park Service.
Walker has been working for the national designation for several years and in earnest for two, she said. It normally takes 10 years for an area to receive designation, Walker added, noting that Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) and Sens. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) sponsored the legislation.
Such national historic areas, of which there were 55 in the country before Southern Maryland's inclusion, include partnerships between the National Park Service and local communities, according to the release.
The national heritage area, which includes Calvert, Charles, St. Mary's and southern Prince George counties, will "boost awareness and federal support of a part of the state whose resources need to be better protected, whose story needs to be comprehensively told, and whose beauty needs to be more widely appreciated," Cardin said in the release.
"It is wonderful to see Southern Maryland finally being recognized for the major heritage area that it is," said Franklin A. Robinson Jr., chair of the Charles County Historic Preservation Commission. "It is especially important at this time in our collective history that the birthplace of 'freedom of conscience,' the freedom to worship as one's conscience dictates, will now be recognized nationally. Southern Maryland has been the birthplace and home place of so many freedoms and national figures that I hope this new designation will raise our profile not only in the history of the state but of the nation."
Anjela Barnes, chief operating officer of the Accokeek Foundation at Piscataway Park, said, "Our work centers the region's shared culture and history through an indigenous perspective, providing a unique educational experience for the park's visitors. This designation will bring much needed attention and resources to enhance this work and the region's diverse cultural heritage."
Other Southern Maryland items
A number of other items from Southern Maryland were included in the omnibus bill, which passed the Senate 68-29 with 18 Republicans voting yes. In the House, the bill passed 225-201 with nine Republicans voting in favor.
According to a press release from Hoyer, the bill funds the following projects:
• $5 million for the intersection of Great Mills Road and Route 5;
• $2 million for the Kennedy Krieger Institute to use Building A at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland in California for students with complex disabilities;
• $1 million for a marine science aquatic lab renovation at St. Mary's College of Maryland's 30-year-old aquatic holding facility;
• $975,000 to renovate the MedStar St. Mary's Hospital's behavioral health unit;
• $950,000 for a da Vinci surgical robot at CalvertHealth. The robot system is used for minimally invasive surgical approaches;
• $500,000 for the third phase for Lifestyles of Maryland's Southern Crossing in Charles County. The project will renovate the old White House Motel an additional 13 transitional housing units in order to provide 25 people with affordable housing and provide support services;
• $300,000 for Calvert's End Hunger Pre-Apprentice Skills Program, which trains those with disabilities in the culinary arts while also offering instruction on workplace readiness skills needed to gain and retain employment;
• $246,000 to expand the University of Maryland's Global Campus Peer Tutoring Program for freshmen and sophomores who are at highest risk of dropping out of school;
• and $100,000 for the Best Buddies project for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities to support chapters at 10 elementary, middle or high schools throughout Hoyer's congressional district.
Each Congressional member is limited to no more than 15 community project funding requests. Combined earmarks are capped at 1% of all discretionary spending.
President Joe Biden (R) signed the omnibus bill on Dec. 29.