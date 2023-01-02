walker 1

Southern Maryland Heritage Area Executive Director Lucille W. Walker was the recipient of the 2022 Visionary Impact Award.

A federal omnibus appropriations bill that recently passed contains some good news for Southern Maryland. 

The Southern Maryland National Heritage Area Act was included in the bill, according to Destination Southern Maryland Executive Director Lucille Walker. 


