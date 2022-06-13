In response to a California woman recently saying that children are being "sexualized" by LGBTQ propaganda at public schools, four people spoke in support of inclusiveness during a St. Mary's school board meeting on June 8.
On May 25, Elena Brewer said rainbow flags, including some with "pride" and "equality" added to them, were either being displayed in elementary and middle school classrooms or worn on school system employees in the form of bracelets, face masks and T-shirts.
Andy Murray, the visual arts teacher for the school system's virtual academy, also spoke at the May 25 meeting about how the academy helps students that "are part of a certain minority group" from being judged or misjudged.
Murray spoke again at the June 8 meeting.
As "a proud non-binary gay teacher," Murray said he saw Brewer's comments "as a message of discrimination and hate." He added that his three minutes of public comment were "a moment of cleansing" and to be used as a lesson "for our students."
He said Brewer's comments and messages from others came from "a place of fear and misunderstanding" based on "misinformation fueled by historical inaccuracies."
Murray did not say what the misinformation or historical inaccuracies were. However, he noted that June is LGBTQ Pride Month, and referred to the Stonewall riots of 1969 in Greenwich Village, N.Y., as the inception of a movement toward equality for gay people.
Paul Quade said he is president of PFLAG Leonardtown, an advocacy organization for LGBTQ people.
"I'm a proud-and-out queer person," Quade said, adding that he was "bombarded as a child" by peers and "told to commit suicide."
"Our youth deserve a safe and affirming learning environment," he said.
Quade said he was there to advocate for students and teachers. "Our staff deserve the tools and support to create that environment for all. We do not have it. Teachers are begging us to come to their schools to help them."
He said PFLAG "provided an inclusive classroom training for educators."
"We will not allow our families to be erased and our youth forced back into closets due to the oppressive actions of others or the inaction and compliance of our school leadership," he said.
Sarah Gravelle, who said she has three kids in St. Mary's public schools, said Brewer referred to LGBTQ representation as propaganda.
These are "not the same thing, and it's harmful to conflate the two," Gravelle said.
"There's nothing sexual about a rainbow with 'pride' displayed on it or rainbow apparel," she said, adding that it seemed that Brewer's word choice was meant to "provide shock value and bring division to our community."
Meanwhile, later that day, the public schools board in Carroll County northwest of Baltimore voted 4-1 to approve a flag policy that only allows the U.S., Maryland, Carroll County and various world flags, along with school achievement and sports tournament banners, for example.
The policy bans the rainbow or LGBTQ pride flag as well as political flags, such as MAGA or Gadsden, on school property. It does not ban such on personal clothing.
Carroll County School Superintendent Steven A. Lockard called the flag policy "a step back" and said he didn't think they needed such.
That followed its April meeting, when the Carroll County school board voted unanimously to approve a flag policy to address concerns about political symbols, according to The Washington Post.
That took place after a collection of rainbow pride flags was donated to Carroll County Public Schools by the Westminster chapter of PFLAG and some staff members said they felt pressured to put them up in classrooms to support the LBGTQ community, according to Fox 45 WBFF-TV.
Board member Donna Sivigny said many teachers reached out to her saying they were “pressured or bullied to put flags in the classroom” and that’s “a problem that needs to be addressed.”
Bryan Thompson of Concerned Parents of Carroll County said he was concerned that a liberal agenda was being pushed on young students. "I think a lot of people want to confuse tolerance with acceptance,” he said.
Thompson called the pride flag a “distraction” and added that classrooms need to stay a “neutral environment” for children.