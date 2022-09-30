Speakers at a school board meeting leveled charges against how some special education students are being treated in St. Mary's public schools. And, in the first month of the new school year, St. Mary's public school officials announced several administrative changes.
In a swap of positions, Scott Szczerbiak, director of special education, was named acting principal at Benjamin Banneker Elementary School in Loveville, effective Sept. 26. Audrey Ellis, who had been principal at Banneker, became acting director of special education.
Cheryl Raley was named supervisor of special education. She previously was a federal/state compliance and monitoring lead teacher.
On Thursday, Sept. 29, board chair Karin Bailey said Raley is serving under Ellis.
During public comment at the Sept. 28 school board meeting, two women spoke about special education.
Madeline Teater of California, who said she was a teacher with over 40 years of experience and began teaching in the 1970s, criticized the school system for its treatment of special education students. Teater said some students have been isolated in a resource room. When parents have complained, they were "met with obfuscation, passive aggression and lies" from school staff.
Teater said the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) of 1990 was being violated.
Catherine Grub, a St. Inigoes resident who said she is a parent of a special education student and a business owner, encouraged the school system to look at revising programs that segregate special education students and to be more innovative.
In his remarks, Superintendent Scott Smith noted that there were six special education teacher openings as of Sept. 28, along with three teacher openings in elementary, two secondary math and one Spanish. There were also three openings for a speech pathologist, one for a counselor and one for a nurse.
Several teacher apprenticeship positions were open, along with a number of other staff positions, including bus drivers and attendants.
According to press releases, the school system said that Joe Beavers moved from being principal at Dynard Elementary to acting director of maintenance, effective Sept. 26. Beavers was replaced at the Bushwood school by Chris Dyson, who had been an assistant principal at Dynard.
Earlier in the month, the school system announced that Kelly Bridges and Kaci Marshall were named assistant principals at Leonardtown High School. Bridges had been a literacy coach at the school, and Marshall had been an English teacher at Chopticon High School.
As part of the consent agenda, Natalie Weech was hired as an English teacher at Great Mills High School. Weech, a Democrat, is challenging Randy Guy (R) for St. Mary's County commissioner president in this year's election. Ronald E. Verbos filed as a write-in candidate.
The next school board meeting will be at 9 a.m. on Oct. 12.