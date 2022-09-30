Speakers at a school board meeting leveled charges against how some special education students are being treated in St. Mary's public schools. And, in the first month of the new school year, St. Mary's public school officials announced several administrative changes.

In a swap of positions, Scott Szczerbiak, director of special education, was named acting principal at Benjamin Banneker Elementary School in Loveville, effective Sept. 26. Audrey Ellis, who had been principal at Banneker, became acting director of special education. 

Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews