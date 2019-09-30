A presentation of a St. Mary's public schools' staffing plan shows special education teachers have a lot on their plates.
Scott Szczerbiak, director of special education for the public schools, showed a snapshot of what those teachers’ workloads look like to the school board on Wednesday.
“The staffing plan documents the data input process and procedures used by St. Mary’s County Public Schools to determine the number and types of service providers needed to ensure that all students with disabilities receive a Free Appropriate Public Education,” his presentation stated.
Szczerbiak said the staffing patterns look similar to last year. The infants and toddlers programs have an average of one teacher, plus one family services assistant, per 25 children. The preschools have an average of one teacher or one paraeducator per nine students each session.
The average caseload for elementary special education teachers in the county is 18 students. Middle school special education teachers have an average caseload of 15 students, as do high schools special education teachers.
Szczerbiak later added that there is an increase in transfer rates among special education students who have significant needs.
The rest of the regional programs, like supporting academic for independent living, called SAIL, and community promoting academic and social success, called COMPASS, operate with a 9-to-1 ratio, or nine students for each teacher or paraeducator.
The school system provides three workgroups to deliver services to students with disabilities: speech/language pathologists, occupational therapists and physical therapists. Occupational and physical therapists have caseload averages of 30 to 40 students and speech/language pathologists have an average of 40 to 50 students.
To resolve any possible concerns, Szczerbiak said he and his department regularly meet and receive input from behavioral specialists, principals and chairs of the individualized education programs or IEP. “It’s very powerful to get input from teachers providing their support,” he said.
Szczerbiak said it’s a struggle to find teachers and he’s tried recruiting from colleges and convincing teachers who are dual certified to switch to special education.
“This year, I’ll be putting in my budget plan for more special ed teachers,” he said.
Cathy Allen, vice chair of the school board, said she hears teachers who are dual certified shy away from special education because of all the paperwork. She asked Szczerbiak if there was any way to lighten the load.
“Anything we can do to support that, I will certainly entertain,” Allen said.
The special education director said if the teacher ever needs a substitute teacher to catch up on paperwork “we provide that to them.”
“I was a special ed teacher, I know it can be tough,” he added. “We’ll do anything that we can to support our teachers.”