Speed ordinances set for Airport Road and Willows Road in St. Mary's

The St. Mary’s department of public works and transportation this week requested commissioners adopt speed ordinances for two roads in the county.
John Deatrick, director of public works and transportation, said at Tuesday’s commissioners meeting he would be discussing “two different speed ordinances for different reasons.”
Airport Road in California has recently undergone a realignment associated with the airport runway extension, which added a new crosswalk and additional sidewalk adjacent to the roadway, according to documents provided at the meeting.
“There’s a lot more pedestrian activity, we’ve provided a sidewalk on the new section we built … the speed limit of 40 through there is not really appropriate.” He mentioned many Wildewood residents do a lot of walking and bicycling through the airport and the people working for businesses there seem to come out more as well. “It’s a nice, convenient place for them to go,” he said.
Upon an extensive record search, it was found no formal ordinance existed regulating speed on the road, but Deatrick recommended dropping the speed limit from 40 to 35 miles per hour for most of Airport Road and dropping it to 25 “once you get to the university,” referring to the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, formerly called the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center.
Regarding Willows Road in Lexington Park, Deatrick said, on the request of Commissioner John O’Connor (R) the department “got that Verizon equipment to monitor the speed that our buses are traveling and where they are located.”
He said staff kept getting alerts that buses were going over the speed limit on Willows Road, but it was discovered the application in the system thought the speed limit was 35 mph, rather than 40.
No formal ordinance to regulate the speed on Willows Road was found either, so the new ordinance reflects what is already in place. The county would not need new road signs, but existing signs would actually enforce the law behind them, Deatrick mentioned.
“Does that mean there is no legal speed limit on that road?” Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) asked, with Deatrick replying, “I’m afraid that’s the case.”
He recommended regulating the speed limit at 40 mph on Willows Road from Route 5 toward Greentree Lane, 30 mph through Lancaster Park and dropping it again to 25 mph as it approached the intersection of Shangri-La Drive.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said he always thought Willows Road was a state road, but Deatrick confirmed it is a county road. Commissioners agreed to adopt the speed ordinances for Airport Road and Willows Road.
