Brian Steven Spicuzza of California was found guilty on Monday, Jan. 9, of four counts of rape and one count each of sex abuse of a minor and third-degree sex offense, all felonies.
A three-day trial concluded late Friday afternoon, Jan. 6, and the jury rendered its verdict on Monday morning shortly before noon.
During closing arguments on Jan. 6, assistant state's attorney Sarah Proctor said there were several female victims ranging in age from 12 to 14. However on Jan. 9, Proctor noted that the trial was only concerning one of the teenage girls. Another trial will be coming in the future regarding three other alleged victims, she said.
Spicuzza, 48, was also convicted following a trial in December of three of nine counts of possession of child pornography, a misdemeanor. He was arrested on Feb. 24, 2022, outside his residence on Piney Wood Circle in Wildewood, and had been held in jail without bond since.
He will continue to be held without bond pending sentencing of the most recent trial, which has been postponed to a later date.
Final protective orders were obtained against Spicuzza last March in relation to two girls, one of which was the victim identified at trial last week.
Several of the girls testified, including a 13-year-old girl who said she used a vape smoking device and alcohol at Spicuzza's California residence, Proctor said in closing arguments.
Proctor added that Cpl. Ray Bare found a collection of sex toys in Spicuzza's apartment.
Proctor said that, according to Spicuzza's testimony, he denied providing the girls alcohol, marijuana and vapes. He also denied using a sex toy on the victim identified at trial.
The victim said Spicuzza had vaginal and oral sex with her for two years, according to Proctor.
The defense argued that the girls were colluding because they didn't want to get in trouble, Proctor said.
The prosecution introduced many photos into evidence, along with several videos made by the girls, including two of a girl holding a sex toy.
Defense attorney Kevin J. McDevitt said there was not a drop of alcohol in the videos, and added that police officers didn't smell alcohol or marijuana at Spicuzza's apartment.
"There was nothing going on in respect to Brian except he was not a vigilant parent," McDevitt said, noting the girls snuck out of the house in the wee hours to go to Target and Wawa when his client was at work.
McDevitt said the victim didn't tell anyone about the sexual activity for two years and noted that the victim said that her therapist helped her remember some stuff.
According to a court document, Esther Vanderwal was admonished by Judge Joseph M. Stanalonis and ordered to remain seated and not speak during the victim's testimony on Jan. 4. Vanderwal is a clinical therapist based in Leonardtown, according to an internet search.
“The victim spoke the truth regarding vile and disgusting facts, and the jury heard,” Proctor said in a release from the state's attorney's office.