Brian Steven Spicuzza

Spicuzza

 St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

Brian Steven Spicuzza of California was found guilty on Monday, Jan. 9, of four counts of rape and one count each of sex abuse of a minor and third-degree sex offense, all felonies. 

A three-day trial concluded late Friday afternoon, Jan. 6, and the jury rendered its verdict on Monday morning shortly before noon.


