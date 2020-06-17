Spring hunters take home a record 4,303 wild turkeys (copy)

Maryland hunters reported shooting 4,303 wild turkeys during the 2020 regular spring and junior hunt turkey seasons, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced. This year’s take surpassed the previous high of 4,175, set in 2017, and was 8% higher than the 2019 season of 4,002 turkeys.
In the Southern Maryland region, St. Mary’s hunters took home 226 birds this season and 188 last year. Calvert County saw 82 turkeys taken this year versus 68 last season. Hunters in Charles County took 369 birds — the third highest total in the state — versus 348 the year before. Prince George’s hunters tallied 109 turkeys this season and 105 last year.
“This year’s harvest suggests that many hunters took advantage of abundant turkey populations in much of the state,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said in a DNR press release.
The percentage of juvenile turkeys or “jakes” reported this season, 24%, was at its highest level since the 2012 spring season. This supports other survey data showing that the summer of 2019 was an excellent year for turkey production and boosted populations significantly, the press release said.
Turkey numbers have also grown and expanded in many areas where they have not traditionally been abundant, according to DNR. Record-high totals were reported in nine counties: Baltimore, Caroline, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Kent, Montgomery, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s.
Washington County reported the highest number of birds taken this year with 439 turkeys, followed by Garrett County with 387. Youth hunters kicked off the spring turkey season statewide on April 11 with the Junior Turkey Hunt. An additional junior hunting opportunity occurred on April 12 in select counties. In total, junior hunters harvested 248 wild turkeys, a 22% increase from last year’s junior hunt weekend.