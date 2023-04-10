As the weekday captain of the St. Clement’s Island Museum’s water taxi, Chris Coleman has to stay up to date on the tides, weather, fuel consumption, history of St. Clements Island and passenger safety.
And when he has younger passengers onboard, he also has to deal with questions about sharks, ghosts, hauntings and sea monsters.
“I get all kinds of questions,” said the 54-year-old Lusby resident, who has been the St. Mary's County museum’s weekday captain since 2018.
Kids have asked him about the presence of sharks (“Yes, there are sharks around,” he said), if the lighthouse has ghosts or is haunted (“I’ve never been there at nighttime”) and if he’s ever seen a sea monster (“No, not yet.”)
During the week, Coleman will make about 30 to 40 trips from the mainland in Colton's Point to St. Clement's Island and said the best aspect of the job is interacting with the passengers and sharing his knowledge of the island, which is where Maryland was founded in 1634.
“I’m able to talk to them about [the island],” he said, but adds he’s quick to say that “this is what I know from what I’ve read and from the old-timers, and I could be wrong with some of this stuff.”
He said the island is also a popular destination because of its deer, snakes, eagles and other wildlife, and that there’s also the possibility to see dolphins.
“The best day I ever had was people wanted to go out and just go out around the island and I told them, ‘We’ll go over here and look for dolphins,’” he said. “They said, ‘You have dolphins?’ and I told them I was kidding and we probably wouldn’t see any. And then as if on cue there were dolphins everywhere. I turned the boat off and we drifted with them for about 30 minutes. They were all over the place.”
Perhaps the most important aspect of his job is determining to not run the water taxi because of weather.
“There’s been times where it’s been really nice over here [at the island] and other times it’s rocking and rolling [at the museum] because of the wind and the tides,” said Coleman, who relies on two weather apps. “I call it when I cannot safely load or unload a person at either pier.”
He said he sometimes has to deal with passengers, who more times than not, arrive at the museum later in the day and have less time on the island.
“They’ll say, ‘Well, we got here late, why can’t we stay longer?’” said Coleman, who added, “If you just talk to people they understand.”
Coleman’s love of the water began at the age of 7 when his father George used to put him in his charter boat captain’s seat — the younger Coleman would have to sit on his knees to see out the window — and tell him to “steer for that buoy” while he set out the fishing lines.
By the age of 14 he was running the entire back of the boat and setting out six to 25 lines and earning mate’s wages.
A 1986 Northern High graduate, Coleman was in the U.S. Navy from 1986-1989 and later was a boiler technician at the U.S. Capitol. He had a 22-year career with the Montgomery County Fire Department before retiring in 2014 and then spent five years with the Lynchburg City Fire Department in Virginia.
In addition, for the last 30-plus years he has been running fishing charters aboard the Misty Blue, a 42-foot restored 1958 O’Neil Jones boat that is moored in Chesapeake Beach in the spring and fall and Solomons during the summer months.
“I like history. I like people asking questions. I like people being interested in things,” he said of operating the water taxi. “I’ll give the kids the steering wheel and they love that. We’ll start talking about navigation, port and starboard and things like that, and while they’re driving their listening. I find ways to engage them.”
Changes are coming
He said the most frustrating aspect of his job is not being able to bring some passengers to the island because the boat is not ADA compliant.
“This is their island, too,” he said, “and I can’t take them there. It’s frustrating.”
St. Clement's Island Museum received a Travel, Tourism and Outdoor Recreation Program grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce Office of Tourism in the amount of $219,000 for the St. Clement's Island to purchase a 42-foot, 40-passenger pontoon-style water taxi that is accessible to wheelchairs. The award was announced at the St. Mary's County commissioners meeting April 4.
“The island is indeed a state park. And the state has really washed its hands of caring for the island and currently it is not ADA compliant as far as access to the island, which is 100% in the state’s lap,” Commissioner Mike Alderson Jr. (R) said. “It’s something I’ve been chirping about since I’ve been on this board and when I was running [for commissioner last year], and I want to keep chirping about it until it gets squared away. Since it’s the birthplace of Maryland it needs to be open to everybody regardless of their abilities.”
Unlike the current water taxi, the new vessel would be equipped for nighttime and river use so it could be used for dinner cruises and other purposes.
“We are fortunate to have Chris with us as a captain,” St. Mary’s County Museum Division Manager Karen Stone said. “Not only is he skilled at operating the water taxi, he also helps keep it in good running order. I know he is as excited as we are to be getting a larger, ADA compliant vessel that will allow us to serve everyone.”
“I’m very excited and it’s something I’ve been asking for since I got here,” said Coleman, who even suggested naming the boat Miss St. Clement's. “It’s going to be great to get a new, different cast of people and be able to bring them out to have a good time.”