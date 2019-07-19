Capacity at the St. Clement's Shores Wastewater Treatment Plant is almost at 100%, but consultant reports indicate it's possible to expand it to allow up to 284 more connections, St. Mary's County Metropolitan Commission Director George Erichsen told the St. Mary's commissioners Tuesday.
In lieu of the planned 149 additional connections, MetCom's consultant advised that 284 more connections could be achieved without Metcom's purchase of additional property.
“The plant is so close” to its permitted capacity of 100,000 gallons per day “that additional connections are not possible unless specifically allowed by the Maryland Department of the Environment,” Bill Hunt, St. Mary's land use and growth management director, wrote in a memo.
The plant at St. Clement’s Shores, which disperses treated water by spraying it over land and utlizing rapid infiltration basins, serves over 500 homes in the Compton community. The system is operating at 99% capacity, distributing around 99,000 gallons a day.
The treatment plant was built in 1982 to alleviate health hazards in the St. Clements Shores subdivision, where numerous homeowners have weathered failing septic systems. Upgrading the MetCom plant is currently planned to be done in three phases.
The first phase of the project was meant to allow for the addition of 34 equivalent dwelling units on the system, include five systems in the subdivision deemed to be critically failing. Four of those systems are in the process of becoming connected, after MetCom upgraded the plant with experimental treatment, Erichsen said. The 21 other homes likely cannot connect due to the capacity, unless MDE gives the green light. That has been under the state agency's consideration since last October, Erichsen said.
“Those [21 homes] are allocated EDUs to people… that are on the waiting list, but that there is no capacity for,” Erichsen said, adding that although MDE is leary, agency representatives said “we think we can squeeze those people in.” He later stated he was not banking on MDE to authorize the connections before any expansion was completed, but remained hopeful that it will.
Equivalent dwelling units, or EDUs, are distributed for developed and undeveloped parcels based on property size. As part of a 1982 county resolution, one EDU is allocated for sewer connection to a property owner whose land spans 8,000 square feet or less, and essentially accounts for the sewage use of a standard family household size.
But perhaps more significantly, it now appears MetCom will be able to upgrade plant capacity to accommodate 284 additional homes in the project's second phase.
“We've been talking about [connecting] 149 EDUs for the past probably four or five years,” Erichsen told the commissioners. In the second phase, MetCom was initially seeking to connect 149 additional homes to the plant.
In a presentation, Erichsen showed that intra-agency reports indicate that a capacity of up to 200,000 gallons per day, which would allow 284 additional homes to be served, could be achieved at a cost of $3.1 million, funding Erichsen said MetCom already had within their current capital budget. Achieving the upgrade would triple the plant's current capacity.
“Unbelievable,” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said.
Erichsen pointed out that this plan has been a collaborative effort between MetCom, MDE, and St. Mary's County departments of health, land use and information technology.
Although a third phase of expansion was anticipated — but not allocated funding — achieving 200,000 gallons of capacity would preclude that construction, Erichsen said.
For the St. Clement's subdivision, the upgrade is critical.
There are homeowners there, “we have heard, that don't want to disclose their [systems are] failing,” Erichsen said. “Pretty much everyone in the Compton area may fail soon, and a lot of the folks in the lower end of the Breton Bay subdivision.”
Looking at the homes, “more than 75% of them are more than 25, 30 years old, some of them close to 100 years old. And septic systems typically last 25 to 30 years,” Erichsen said. “All the developed lots in the Compton area, at some point in time … will fail.”
“We just hope it happens over time and not all at once, because we need to get this in place,” he added.
There are 10 homeowners with failing systems on the connection waitlist currently, according to a presentation.
“Because the plant was upgraded and [state grant] monies became available, we are at a perfect position to move forward and potentially solve historically what has been a long-standing public health issue in the Compton region,” Daryl Calvano, environmental health director at the St. Mary's County Health Department, said.
State grant funding was initially denied to county residents, until the plant achieved a level of nutrient removal required by Maryland Department of the Environment. In May, MetCom acquired its permit to maintain an average of 8 milligrams or less of nitrogen per liter of treated sewage.
Erichsen wrote in an email last month that MetCom is trying to accommodate a 1984 local ordinance that prioritizes EDU allocation by property owners with failing systems over property owners without septic failures that want to connect. Owners that have obtained site plan approval on undeveloped property are given last priority for allocation, according to the ordinance.
Analyses by county departments indicate an upgraded treatment plant would allow all unbuilt properties in the St. Clement's Shores subdivision.
MetCom had $1.2M allocated in its capital budget in 2019 to plan and design this project phase, with $2.7M additional earmarked in FY 2021 for its construction.
There are 269 potentially connectable properties in the St. Clements Shores subdivision, according to the county's GIS system, with 214 current MetCom customers. In the overall proposed service area for the upgrade there are approximately 667 developed properties, 214 in St. Clements Shores and an additional 306 that are currently MetCom customers.