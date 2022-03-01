Darren Edward Cole, 34, of St. Inigoes was sentenced to 18 years in prison for one count of second-degree rape on Monday, Feb. 28, according to assistant state's attorney Sarah Proctor.
Cole also received 10 years, all suspended, for one count of production of child pornography.
Six second-degree rape charges, three third-degree sex offenses and five child pornography production charges, all felonies, were dismissed as part of a plea agreement, along with eight misdemeanor possession of child pornography charges.
Cole was found in bed with a 13-year-old girl on Jan. 17, according to a charging document. He had snuck into her bedroom through a window of a St. Inigoes residence. Cole was naked and the girl was only wearing underwear.
Cole kissed the girl and touched her butt, according to the charging document. They also met once at his home on a separate occasion where they were involved in other sexual activities.
Cole was on probation when he was arrested. According to the state courts website, he has convictions for violating a protection order in 2017, delivering contraband in 2018 and resisting arrest in 2019.
He received 43 days in jail, 18 months of probation and one year in jail, respectively, for those three prior offenses. The latter included three years of supervised probation.
Cole was given credit for time served since his Jan. 17 arrest, when he was held without bond.