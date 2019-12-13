After weeks of critiquing, editing and revising, the St. Mary’s school board approved the new educational equity policy at the board’s meeting earlier this week.
Maryland’s department of education mandated each local board of education make equity a priority in public school systems, and each district create an equity policy that will be reviewed every three years. Over the past few months, Jeff Maher, St. Mary’s school system’s chief strategic officer, and Adrianne Dillahunt, equity assurance coordinator, worked with a equity task force and the school board to hash out what that policy would say.
During a Nov. 6 school board work session, board members discussed whether to adopt all of the Code of Maryland Regulations’ policy and definitions related to educational equity or to create definitions of their own.
“Everyone’s about local board control. Let’s test it,” Karin Bailey, chair of the school board, said that day.
However, Maher said on Wednesday they will instead keep the same definitions as the state, adding since the definitions are defined at the higher level, it would be “redundant to define them here.” He said the school system would not have to keep making changes if the state decided to adjust its definitions.
Like Bailey, vice chair Cathy Allen was also for creating their own definitions. “We have a right to change what’s been written if it” does not go against state regulations, she said Nov. 6.
But on Wednesday, Allen said the adopted definitions make the most sense because they came directly from Maryland regulations.
“I think it’s a better way to go,” she said.
Dillahunt and Maher made adjustments to the policy draft based on the feedback of the school board.
“Changes to the policy are minor,” Maher said Wednesday. They include grammatical adjustments, like changing words from future tense to present tense.
At last month’s work session, board member Rita Weaver suggested the school system’s equity task force be more diverse. During Wednesday’s meeting, Maher and Dillahunt said they included new members from groups like Citizens Advisory Council for Special Education, the St. Mary’s County Library and Decoding Dyslexia to the task force. They also spoke to the Superintendent’s Student Leadership Advisory Council about making educational equity an official policy.
At the beginning of the meeting, school board members voted unanimously on Wednesday to keep Bailey as the school board chair and Allen as the vice chair for the coming year.
