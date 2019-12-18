The St. Mary’s school board last week formalized a new threat assessment policy to come in line with state law.
The Maryland Safe to Learn Act of 2018 required each local board of education to adopt a threat assessment policy and outline the expectations of a threat assessment team. The team is expected to have an intervention and assessment process if someone is showing threatening behavior; standards in place for a timely response; and procedures for when a student is referred for evaluation, services or treatment.
Mike Wyant, director of safety and security, said the threat assessment team itself is not new, and they have been meeting since December 2017.
He said when threats are submitted, the security office screens them, “and then what happens is every week we meet to review the threat assessment to discuss each case.”
The threat assessment policy was first introduced during a school board work session on Nov. 6 by Wyant and Cheryl Long, director of student services, who then returned Dec. 11 for the second reading and approval. It will be included in the Student Welfare section of the school system’s policies.
“The purpose of this policy is to establish procedures for the assessment and intervention with individuals whose behavior poses a threat to the safety of school staff and/or students,” the policy, which was added to the Student Welfare section, states.
It also defines threat, threat assessment and threat assessment team. The team consists of school personnel who will identify, evaluate and address threats, or potential threats, to school safety or security.
Wyant said the team includes him, as the safety and security director, as well as two school safety coordinators, the director of student services, the director of special education, the superintendent and the deputy superintendent. He added, if necessary, the team can request help from representatives of outside agencies like law enforcement or mental health officials, though they would not be part of the core team.
During the Nov. 6 work session, Karin Bailey, chair of the school board, suggested adding to the policy that the threat assessment team will work with local law enforcement, which warranted an additional sentence to the definition: “The threat assessment team may consult with members of other governmental agencies, including law enforcement, if the severity of a particular threat warrants it.”
“So I know we’ve been using the ‘see something, say something’ button [on school system’s main website] to report threats. Is that still the way students can report those threats?” Naggena Ohri, student board member, asked.
Wyant said yes, and it is the main way his office receives reports of threats.
“We need people to understand if they report through that it comes to appropriate staff day or night, 24/7, 365 days a year,” Cathy Allen, vice chair of the school board, said. “It is a very active, constant button.”
The board also approved a budget adjustment last Wednesday that would take some money from Wyant’s department and add it to Long’s.
“I have all the money in my budget and I need to share it with Cheryl” and the student services department, Wyant said.
The school system receives grant money to fill its safe schools fund. This year’s award of $284,673 goes toward community counseling, PREPaRE, conscious discipline training, restorative practices training and the school watch program.
Long requested and received approval to use $154,673 of the award to go toward instructional salaries for $81,030, fixed charges for $6,482 and health services for $67,161.
