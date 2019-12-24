A school board member wanted to know what could be done about bus stop locations near homes of registered sex offenders. His neighbor’s fourth-grade child’s bus stop was too close for comfort, he said.
Board member Jim Davis said the offender lived within a block, “and so we took issue with that. If I recall there was virtually nothing we could do to force him from moving from the area.”
So Davis questioned how to change the location of a bus stop “to better protect children from potential problems.” His question prompted a response from the Superintendent during a closed meeting on Aug. 28, according to meeting minutes.
“Dr. [Scott] Smith addressed the manner in which the school system takes the location of registered sex offenders into account when planning bus routes,” the minutes stated, referring to comments made by the St. Mary’s public schools’ superintendent.
Officials from the school system’s transportation office said a lot of factors are considered when choosing a bus stop and route. However, the location of a sex offender cannot be the sole factor in changing a bus stop, as its regulations state.
But in Davis’ case, accommodations were made. He said his neighbor used a bus stop of a classmate and the bus did not have to change its course.
“There really was not a major bus change or bus stop change, but it was very simple to do,” Davis said.
“In general, the school system tries to maintain consistent bus stops year to year,” Jeff Thompson, director of transportation, said.
When a parent asks to change a bus stop or route, Thompson said the school system’s regulations outline what they consider when answering the request: walking path and road configuration, sight distance, distance to bus stop or school, vehicle traffic and student information.
Elementary students can walk half a mile at most to their bus stop or school, and secondary students can walk up to a mile to their school or stop.
“In isolation, situations where a student is out of sight from their house, where the student is coming from a daycare, where a parent/legal guardian has child care issues, or where there is reported criminal activity (i.e. sex offender), shall not be considered reasons or grounds for determining that an exceptional condition exists,” the policy states.
As of Dec. 19, St. Mary’s has 118 registered sex offenders residing throughout the county. Calvert County has 115 and Charles County has 177, according to the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.
Sex offenders are categorized between tiers. In Maryland, tier 1 sex offenders have committed either a fourth-degree sex offense, possess child pornography or a few other offenses.
Tier 2 offenders have been convicted of crimes like third-degree sex offense, abduction of a child under 16 for prostitution, human trafficking, sexual solicitation of a minor or other related crimes.
Tier 3 offenders, the most severe, were convicted of assault with intent to rape or sexually abuse, kidnapping, first-, second- and third-degree sex offense, first- and second-degree rape, murder with intent to rape, sexually offend or sexually abuse a minor and other related crimes.
Thompson said they are always checking numerous submissions and concerns which sometimes, but not often, include sex offenders near a bus stop.
When a sex offender location is considered, Thompson said they speak to the sheriff’s office for more details.
“But we do try to ask parents to work with us. Bus stop and school bus safety are a joint effort,” Thompson said. He recommends parents speak with their children about school bus safety.
To search the state’s sex offender registry list, visit www.dpscs.state.md.us/sorSearch/.
