As school officials presented local four- and five-star rated schools, St. Mary’s school board members tore the state’s rating system to shreds at a meeting last week.
The Maryland State Department of Education released its 2019 report card earlier this month that evaluated the performance of each public school in the state, giving 65 possible points toward academics and 35 possible points for student success — a formula not everyone agrees with.
“Despite the attempts of MSDE to have us all fail this report card, and drive us downward, our schools have still excelled,” Karin Bailey, chair of the St. Mary’s school board, said at the Dec. 11 meeting.
Maureen Montgomery, deputy superintendent, said St. Mary’s was one of only 12 districts that did not have a 2-rated school or below, and 89% received 4s and 5s.
“And not that we’re competitive or anything else like that, but Calvert had 86% of their schools,” Montgomery said, adding that Charles County had just 51% of its schools receive 4s and 5s.
The report card point system is based on categories and their descriptions. A school can receive a total of 35 points in school quality and student success category, and 15 of those points can be earned if chronic absences are avoided.
“Some of the things that are differentiating a school from a 4 to a 5 or from a 3 to a 4 is directly correlated to the attendance score they are getting,” Montgomery said.
Superintendent Scott Smith said there are schools that have a 94% average attendance rate or better, but MSDE did not consider that in its evaluation. They looked at chronic absences instead.
“And they defined chronically absent students as any student who is absent 10% of the days which they are enrolled. And that’s regardless of the reason, regardless of the circumstance,” Smith said, which would be 18 days of the required 180 days per school a year.
He added despite the high attendance rate, the school system only received 11.5 out of 15, or 76% of the points.
“The data is a bit massaged to get what they want,” Smith said about MSDE. “It basically says, ‘We don’t care why your child was absent, if you’re absent more than 10% of the time, you will have that label of chronic absentee.’”
Bailey said the state department also doesn’t consider that it’s also a parent’s responsibility to make sure their children come to school. Smith added that a 6-year-old cannot decide whether to attend class or not.
The actual 2019 chronic absenteeism data was not available, however, MSDE reports the 2018 rate was just below 20%.
Alex Jaffurs, the school system’s assessment and accountability officer, said MSDE’s intentions were to create a “nuance” and make the absentee data distinctive but comparable to other districts across the state.
Cathy Allen, vice chair of the school board, said she understands that, but said the state is ignoring the efforts St. Mary’s public schools make to reach out to each student and bring them where they need to be.
Bailey said it’s like the state is telling them they are not taking enough efforts “so therefore, we’re going to penalize you on your points and make it so difficult for you … in order for you to increase your efforts.”
Board member Jim Davis noticed the academic achievement for high schoolers only amounts to 30%. “I would think that element would be higher than that,” he said.
The academic achievement category is based on students’ standardized test scores, something Smith made clear he did not agree with.
“I’m going to evaluate your four years in high school based on the one day you took a 10th-grade English test and the one day you took an algebra test,” Smith mocked. “Wow, that’s probably not the best way.”
Bailey also thought the point system was off, noting 7.5 points are given for proficient standardized tests, 15 points for not having chronic absences and 10 possible points for school survey results.
“My daughter was chronically absent in third grade. She still had all A’s and made up all of her work and her test scores reflected that,” Bailey said.
She said it seems like MSDE cares less about academics.
Board members also critiqued the MSDE-generated school climate survey taken by teachers and fifth- through 11th-grade students. Its results were also included in this year’s report card, although school officials did not know what questions were asked.
They questioned how fifth-graders were expected to answer 55 questions in 30 minutes, why paraeducators weren’t allowed to take the survey and the inability to give neutral answers to the oddly specific questions, after student school board Naggena Ohri gave a few examples of the students’ questions.
Smith said the administration should know what the questions are in order to better address the results.
