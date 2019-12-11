St. Mary’s bus drivers were not happy when they heard a county commissioner last month comment on their pay, pay that was protested against earlier this year.
But after a 1,200-word letter and a Facebook post, drivers are pushing to increase the pay to at least match the cost of surrounding counties, and some commissioners are looking to help.
‘You should earn that pay increase’
As Commissioner John O’Connor (R) advised people to travel safely during the holidays the week before Thanksgiving, he took a moment to address the pay increase requests commissioners received from school bus drivers.
“I understand it. I see it. And then I drive around the county and watch professional drivers speeding, running stop signs and red lights and I wondered to myself, ‘You know, if you’re asking for a pay increase and you’re a professional driver you should earn that pay increase and not run those stop signs,’” he said at the commissioners’ Nov. 19 meeting.
His comments didn’t sit well with a few drivers, including 24-year St. Mary’s bus driver Dana Pettie. She said it seemed like O’Connor was using the actions of a few drivers “as a justification for drivers not getting enough pay.”
Pettie emailed a letter to Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) on Nov. 20 that mentions the challenges that come with the job, like driving while having her back turned to 40 children, and what some drivers do behind the closed doors, like giving hugs, wiping tears, fixing up hair and paying for kids’ lunches.
Although Pettie and Andrew Cooper, a two-year St. Mary’s bus driver, make clear speeding and running stop signs and red lights are not right, they clarify why some may do it. Pettie, who drives for Chopticon High and Dynard Elementary, explained some drivers roll through a stop sign near Colton’s Point Road to avoid the long wait. She also said when buses approach stop lights, there is a “go” and “no-go” distance.
“Sometimes that light changes during the ‘no-go,’” Pettie said, adding that she wouldn’t stop and risk throwing children out of their seats.
Cooper, who drives for Town Creek Elementary, Spring Ridge Middle and Great Mills High, said he has between 46 to 54 kids behind him “so when you slam on your brakes, it’s not about whether you spill your coffee,” but about making sure they are not hurting kids.
A commissioner’s response
O’Connor responded to the letter and bus driver complaints through a Nov. 22 Facebook post.
“I am the first to admit when I am wrong,” the post stated. “I generalized with a quantifier and should not have. However, I am glad I did.”
The commissioner added that he disagrees with the driver’s justification for running lights and stop signs but understands why they want a higher pay.
“I believe they’re woefully underpaid for the job they are doing,” O’Connor told The Enterprise, especially in comparison to surrounding jurisdictions, he added.
O’Connor said the school board controls the pay of bus contractors, “however, we can do the research in our department and help during the budget process to request that the school system provide pay increases for bus drivers and increase their contractual rate.”
The commissioner said he has already asked the county’s human resources department to research the pay systems around the state and plans to present the findings to the board of education during next year’s budget process.
“We cannot mandate to the contractors what it is they pay their drivers,” he said. “So we can do our best to get them there, but this will truly take a partnership.”
More money
A handful of contracted bus drivers did not drive kids to school on April 23. Instead, they stood on the corner next to Benjamin Banneker Elementary School holding cardboard signs reading “Higher pay for bus drivers” and “Lowest paid county bus drivers in MD.” They wanted their $16.75 an hour pay raised to $20 an hour.
A few months later, Jeff Thompson, St. Mary’s public school system’s director of transportation, told The Enterprise the school system is looking to pay bus drivers more.
“The school system is really going to be reviewing and moving and looking at options in the budget,” Thompson said in an August interview.
Cooper and Pettie said they did not support last spring’s protest but want to do something about the pay.
The drivers said St. Mary’s pays through a tier system split up by years of service. They said tier one is from zero to nine years and pays $17.17 this fiscal year, tier two is from 10 to 19 years and pays $17.96 and tier three is from 20 years and over and pays $18.83. Pettie said St. Mary’s top tier is paid less than the bottom tier in some other counties.
Some contractors can pay more but “they’re already tight,” Cooper said. He added there needs to be raises for the next three years to meet Maryland’s recently passed legislation that raised minimum wage to $15 per hour.
“Soon I’ll be able to get a job at McDonald’s and work 40 hours a week and make as much as bus drivers do without kids screaming behind me,” Cooper joked, adding that the average pay for a year is just above poverty level. Cooper, 29, said he has to work two jobs just to support himself, and while he’s driving he keeps an Enterprise newspaper that mentions the school system’s $4 million fund balance.
Taking the right steps
At least 40 St. Mary’s bus drivers are planning to attend the Jan. 14 commissioners meeting and voice their concerns. Cooper and Pettie are handing out flyers and asking the community for help.
“The biggest thing the community can give us bus drivers is its support,” Cooper said. He’s also encouraging drivers to attend the Dec. 17 holiday open house at the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown to introduce themselves to commissioners.
Pettie said drivers tried unionizing a decade ago but couldn’t get enough to participate and Cooper, a St. Mary’s native, mentioned there was an attempt to start a drivers association but it went defunct. It’s something Pettie said she would like to see again. Now, she said they are taking steps to “negotiate in good faith,” but some drivers differ on how to go about that.
Pettie said in a later interview she was unhappy with drivers meeting with commissioners one-on-one instead of meeting as a group and sticking to a specific chain of command.
“I just feel we should run it up our own chain of command first then get commissioners fully involved in it,” the 56-year-old said.
She would rather the drivers follow the way the budget process works by starting with Thompson, the director of transportation, who is responsible for the transportation budget. Then meeting with the school system’s superintendent, who signs off on it. Then to the board of education who approves the budget. She said if that does not work out, then they will go to the county commissioners.
‘Not just anybody can drive a bus’
Cooper said he knows drivers who are struggling to support their families with the six-hour-a-day job that comes with four-hour breaks in between while remaining on call. He said it’s a difficult job and the county is in need of more drivers.
“Not just anybody can drive a bus,” Cooper said, adding drivers must pass a drug test and cannot have any DUIs. He said too many speeding tickets could hurt your chances as well.
There are three yearly meetings, training classes where they learn about first aid, discipline and crisis intervention training. St. Mary’s drivers are expected to have and maintain a clean Class B commercial driver’s license and a department of transportation physical.
Pettie said an accident while driving a bus, whether it was the bus driver’s fault or not, results in a hearing with the accident review board to determine whether it was preventable. And accidents or tickets in a personal vehicle can affect the job, too.
Cooper said it is becoming harder to find drivers and a lot of drivers now are only substitutes. “And that’s why it comes to a lot of bus drivers asking for pay raises,” he added.
Despite the low pay, Cooper and Pettie are still calling for more drivers.
“You have the opportunity to change a kid’s life just from saying ‘good morning,’ ‘have a good day,’ ‘have a good night,’” Cooper said.
They said the county will train those who are interested and pay to get a CDL. If interested in becoming a bus driver, call 301-475-4256, ext. 2.
Twitter: @KristenEntNews