St. Mary’s College of Maryland adjusted its reopening plan for the upcoming semester, leaving some students moving in after classes start.
An email from President Tuajuanda Jordan was sent to the college community on Tuesday outlining the move-in plans.
First-year and new transfer students will move in as planned this weekend on Aug. 15. Students who live in Lewis Quad and traditional halls will move in Aug. 23. Students living in Waring Commons Suites will move in Aug. 30. Finally, Sept. 4 and 5, or Labor Day weekend, will be the move-in date for students living in Waring Commons Apartments and Townhouses.
Students who are already on campus are asked to stay and commuter students should plan to take classes remotely or in-person when they begin Monday, Aug. 17. Students are allowed to take classes virtually throughout this semester, if they chose.
“All students will need to produce a negative COVID-19 test result before moving back to campus,” Jordan said in the email.
A negative test result will remain valid as long as the student quarantines at least 14 days, she added. All students must complete a daily symptom check starting Aug. 17.
Jordan said students who will live on campus should take their courses online until they move in.
“I know that these decisions might be met with disappointment. As much as I want each student back on campus who wishes to be, I know that this phased approach will give every member within our community more time to adapt to this ‘new normal,’” she said in an email.
The decision to adjust the move-in comes after the University of Maryland pushed back its in-person classes to Sept. 14.
“There is no single correct answer. We all are doing what is best to minimize community risk, while never losing sight of our goal to help our students achieve at the highest level of excellence, whether that be online, in class, or a mixture of both,” Jordan said.
Mike Bruckler, spokesperson for the college, told Southern Maryland News more information on reopening can be found on the college's website at www.smcm.edu/reopening-smcm and in its online COVID handbook.
“There is also a facilities update video showing the changes to the campus,” he added.